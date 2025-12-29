This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

It’s difficult to feel motivated in the winter. It’s cold and gloomy, you might struggle to get up in the mornings, your body can feel heavy… On top of that, we’ve all just enjoyed days of over-indulgence (there were 30 selection boxes in our house!) so it can be tempting to continue old habits or even start new, unhealthy ones – sugar and UPFs (ultraprocessed foods) are highly addictive, after all. But now is the time to set new goals and get on the healthy wagon!

In my new show, Joe Wicks’ New Year’s Day (showing on New Year’s Day at 11.45am on ITV1), I’m showing quick-fire workouts and delicious, healthy recipes to help you feel energised and inspired. Here are some of my top tips for the year ahead.

Don’t try to change everything at once

This is my number one tip, because an unrealistic target is incredibly hard to achieve. Break down a long-term vision into smaller chunks. Seek out daily wins such as, “I’m going to get to bed an hour earlier,” or “I’ll do a 20-minute walk in my lunch break”.

Tap into the mental health benefits of exercise Thoughts like, “I hate how I look in the mirror. I’ve got to lose inches” won’t help: perhaps you’ve said it every year. Focus on the positives. How do you want to feel? Make small changes instead – go for a walk or do a little home workout. You’ll have more energy. You’ll wake up less stressed and more positive.

It can take months to build muscle or reduce fat, but committing to manageable and realistic daily goals adds up over time and can make a huge difference. Continue good habits daily, and guess what? By next Christmas, you’ll have an amazing, strong body.

Get a good night’s sleep

When you’re tired, you won’t feel like exercising and your willpower around food evaporates. As a parent to four young children, who often end up in our bed, I know that’s tricky. What works for me? Going to bed earlier, sometimes just after the kids are tucked up.

Commit to some form of meal plan

Batch cook a healthy meal like a bolognese or curry. It seems like a pain in the butt but imagine returning home and there’s already cooked food in the freezer or the fridge. You have less cooking to do and fewer dishes to clean in the long run.

When I have a week of unhealthy eating, I’m demotivated. I procrastinate. I don’t want to be the body coach. Just three things – sleeping well, eating healthy food and exercising – re-ignite my spark, and it will be the same for you. It’s never too late to start.

As for my own goal this year, it’s to spend less time on my phone. I doomscroll and take my phone everywhere – the bath, the toilet, the sauna. One of the best things I’ve done is set an alarm that goes off at 6pm that says, “I’m a phone-free dad”. It’s an identity-based goal because I really want to be present between 6pm and 8pm. I’d like to be a better dad, but my phone still dominates my life. I’d like to do other things, whether that’s build Lego with my little boy, learn guitar or read more books.

I’m constantly battling with unhealthy food and trying to stay fit and healthy. But what’s the alternative? Cravings and addiction to UPFs are so powerful. It’s easy to numb ourselves with sugar, UPFs or the smartphone in our hand. They’re all designed to give us dopamine hits.

But when it comes to goals, you need a bit of self-belief and you have to take action. It might be hard, you might have bad days. But it’s the daily, incremental progressions that will get you there.

Joe Wicks' New Year's Day airs at 11.45am on New Year's Day on ITV1 and ITVX.

