Sir Ian McKellen is set to portray L.S. Lowry in a forthcoming BBC Arts Arena documentary, L.S. Lowry: The Unheard Tapes.

Marking 50 years since Lowry's death, the immersive film will highlight the touching and often surprising exchange between the enigmatic artist and Angela Barratt, a young fan whose interviews capture Lowry's most intimate and reflective moments.

Recording in the artist's very own living room, the tapes reveal Lowry's authentic voice, which Ian McKellen will lip-sync on screen.

Ian McKellen said: "To give play to Lowry through his own voice has been a unique privilege. These tapes reveal an intimate insight into the artist’s thoughts - his ambitions, regrets and his humour. Anyone like me, who admires his paintings and drawings, will be intrigued and delighted that the artist is brought back to life through his own words."

The synopsis continues: "Across these candid conversations, Lowry traces his journey from childhood through to his final days, sharing the memories and experiences that shaped both the artist and the man.

"Alongside this deeply personal account, Arena: L.S Lowry: The Unheard Tapes also explores the dramatic transformation of Salford and Greater Manchester, the region Lowry depicted so prolifically and whose shifting industrial landscape profoundly influenced his work."

L.S. Lowry in Oldham Town, 1964. Tony Evans/Getty Images

The role of Angela will be played by Annabel Smith, who is currently appearing at The Royal Court Theatre in The Shitheads.

Mark Bell, Commissioning Editor at BBC Arts, commented: "Marking 50 years since Lowry’s death, and celebrating Arena’s own 50-year tradition of ambitious, intelligent storytelling, this film comes at very special moment. The inspired casting of Ian McKellen and Annabel Smith - an echo of the age and energy between Lowry and Angela - feels like life imitating art in the best possible way. But this film isn’t just about the life of the artist, it also provides an insight into the realities of urban life in the north of England in the 20th century."

Richard Grossick, on behalf of the Lowry Estate, added: "The estate is delighted that 50 years on from the death of L.S.Lowry the BBC has chosen to commission L.S.Lowry: The Unheard Tapes as part of Arena’s birthday celebrations. It is good fortune that these compelling recordings of interviews conducted by the young Angela Barratt have survived and are being used in this way.

"Wall to Wall have brought together a remarkable team of creatives to meticulously shape the programme, it has been a great pleasure collaborating with them. The involvement of Ian McKellen completes what might be considered a dream team. As an admirer and champion of the artist’s work it is hard to imagine any other actor better equipped to channel the rhythmical allure of Mr Lowry’s distinctive bygone Lancastrian tones."

L.S. Lowry: The Unheard Tapes will air on BBC Two and iPlayer soon.

