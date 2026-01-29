Joanna Lumley is set to make another travelogue for ITV, and filming is already underway.

The actress, who will turn 80 years old in May, has jetted off to South America with a production crew to film her latest travel documentary in Argentina.

Lumley made her first travelogue in 2010 entitled Joanna Lumley’s Nile and in the 16 years since then has made 16 other travel shows, all in similar nature and name, visiting countries such as India, the Caribbean, Greece and Japan.

In 2022, Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World was released where she visited three of the most famous European capitals - Berlin, Paris and Rome.

Joanna Lumley's Danube. Burning Bright Productions

Last year saw the airing of Joanna Lumley's Danube where she followed along the world-famous river, from its source in the Black Forest mountains to its border at the Black Sea, travelling through Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania in doing so.

The actress, who was knighted in the Queen's New Year Honours List in 2021, is yet to make a travelogue about any country in the South American continent so Joanna Lumley's adventure in Argentina will be her first.

Lumley started her career in the 1960s as a model, working with designer Jean Muir before transitioning to acting three years later.

Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World. ITV

Her breakthrough role was as Purdey in the 1976 ITV series The New Avengers, however she is most known for playing Patsy, alongside Jennifer Saunders' Edina, in Absolutely Fabulous.

Ab Fab ran for five seasons over a period of 20 years from 1992 to 2012, and received critical acclaim. During its time on screen it featured a plethora of special celebrity guests, including Hollywood legend Helena Bonham Carter, international pop star Elton John and world-renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Joanna Lumley's Argentina is set to air this spring.

