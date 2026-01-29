❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Dame Joanna Lumley set to star in new ITV documentary show for a new travel adventure ahead of 80th birthday
The iconic actress will turning 80-years-old this spring.
Published: Thursday, 29 January 2026 at 5:06 pm
