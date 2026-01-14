❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Claudia Winkleman: Behind the Fringe documentary confirmed as "ultimate tribute" with family, friends and colleagues
"We want this to feel like the ultimate tribute from her many fans, collaborators and friends."
Published: Wednesday, 14 January 2026 at 12:23 pm
