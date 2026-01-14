5 has commissioned a brand-new documentary charting the meteoric rise to fame of none other than Claudia Winkleman.

The 90-minute special, Claudia Winkleman: Behind the Fringe, will explore how the presenter has reshaped some of Britain's biggest entertainment formats, including Strictly Come Dancing and her hilarious chemistry with Dave Arch.

Featuring interviews with friends, collaborators and colleagues from across her remarkable career, the documentary will also examine her daring and often outrageous costumes on The Traitors, which have made her a global fashion icon.

The synopsis continues: "Beyond the studio lights, the programme asks a deeper question: what makes Claudia, Claudia? With contributions from leading PR and brand experts, the film analyses the unique blend of traits that make her so irresistible to audiences and broadcasters alike.

"From her instantly recognisable fringe and unapologetic devotion to fake tan, to her healthy and hilarious self-deprecation and her rare ability to be both glamorous and completely relatable."

Claudia Winkleman. John Phillips/Getty Images

Special interviewees include Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas, Strictly celebrities Angela Rippon and Richard Arnold, along with dancers Kai Widdrington and Karen Hauer. We'll also hear from The Traitors stars Wilfred Webster and Diane Carson, along with Janet Street Porter, who gave Claudia her first on screen gig, Stuart Murphy, Katie Puckrik and Boyd Hilton.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor at 5, said: "Claudia Winkleman is quite simply one of the most important broadcasters of her generation. She has an extraordinary ability to connect with audiences in a way that feels both completely natural and utterly unique.

"This film is a joyful, affectionate and insightful celebration of everything that makes her such a compelling presence on our screens, and we’re delighted to be working with Middlechild to bring this story to life."

Emma Clarke, Executive Producer at Middlechild, added: "Claudia is endlessly fascinating she is hilarious, self-aware, brilliantly talented and completely herself. This documentary allows us to look beyond the fringe and explore not just her incredible career, but the personality and values that have made her such a defining figure in British television. We want this to feel like the ultimate tribute from her many fans, collaborators and friends."

Claudia Winkleman: Behind the Fringe will air on 5.

