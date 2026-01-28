A new one-off documentary is coming to Channel 4 tonight (28th January) following the ongoing reports of a feud within the Beckham family.

Rumours of tensions between Victoria and David Beckham and their son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been circling since their wedding in 2022 – but in the past month, things came to a head when Brooklyn addressed them publicly on his social media.

Now Channel 4 will be examining the highly publicised claims in Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD, produced by MultiStoryMedia.

In 2022, Peltz denied that there was friction in the family following claims that she didn't wear the dress Victoria had designed for her at her wedding.

She told Cosmopolitan at the time: "I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud.

"I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress.

"But the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me!"

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Saira MacLeod/WWD/Getty Images

The speculation subsided for a few years until May 2025, when neither Brooklyn nor Nicola attended David's 50th birthday party, and in turn the Beckhams were absent when the younger couple renewed their vows in August.

Later in the year, the entire Beckham unit attended the premiere for Victoria's new Netflix documentary, but again Brooklyn and Nicola were not in attendance.

Things ramped up in December when Cruz, the Beckham's youngest son, shared an article on his Instagram Story which reported the family had unfollowed Brooklyn, with the caption: "NOT TRUE... My mum and dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I."

This month (January 2025), Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-rumoured family dispute with a six-page Instagram Story statement which garnered widespread attention and thrust the strained relations with his parents into the spotlight once again, with his famous parents yet to respond.

The new Channel 4 documentary will hear from experts in PR, showbiz personalities and psychologists, to get to the heart of how and why this family feud has hooked the attention of both the UK and wider world.

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 28th January.

