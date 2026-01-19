❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I'm Ben Fogle and this is how my small breakdown made me stronger – and why I no longer strive for perfection
Writing in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, TV presenter Ben Fogle says he changed his life by limiting social media and embracing nature.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 19 January 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad