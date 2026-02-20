5 will air two documentaries about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tonight (20 February), following the former Duke's arrest.

Ad

A new hour-long documentary titled Andrew Crisis: How Can the Royals Recover? will air at 8pm, followed by a repeat of Andrew: Where Did All the Money Go? at 9pm.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who had his titles and honours removed in November 2025, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on 19 February on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has since been released under investigation.

A statement from Thames Valley police read: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

"The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Hours after Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, King Charles III released a statement reading: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

"Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Andrew Crisis: How Can the Royals Recover? was a quick turnaround for the broadcaster, with the synopsis confirming it will be about "the controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in light of his arrest yesterday on suspicion of misconduct in public office".

Andrew: Where Did All the Money Go? first aired in January 2025, and – per the broadcaster – puts the former prince's finances under the spotlight, "considering the mounting costs for his lifestyle and huge outgoings, and asking where his money comes from".

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Andrew Crisis: How Can the Royals Recover? will air on Friday 20 February at 8pm on 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.