BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood will leave the BBC later this year after more than 25 years at the broadcaster.

Ad

Kirkwood joined the BBC in 1998 and has been a familiar and much-loved presence across the broadcaster, particularly on BBC Breakfast, where she has presented the weather to millions of viewers.

Over the years, Kirkwood has been a trusted guide to the nation's weather and has delivered forecasts on all conditions, including reporting at Wimbledon come rain or shine.

Her regular outside broadcasts include Royal Ascot, the Chelsea Flower Show and the New Year's Eve fireworks. She has also delivered forecasts for major sporting events such as The London Marathon and leading UK golf tournaments.

Carol Kirkwood. BBC/James Stack

Kirkwood announced the news live on air this morning (27th January), telling hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay: "I am going to be leaving. It's really hard for me to say this because I love my job, I love all of you guys, my Weather colleagues, every department I've worked with and, of course, all the viewers I’ve been so engaged with for many years, but it’s great! I don’t want to be coming in with a zimmerframe like, ‘I can’t reach the northern isles anymore!'."

Speaking of her departure, Kirkwood added in a statement: "It's been an absolute privilege to bring you the weather every day. My job is something I've never taken for granted and I’ve loved every minute! From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I've shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC. I'd like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.

"And to those watching and listening at home - thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy. This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away. I’ll carry with me the most wonderful memories."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Twitter. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Jonathan Munro, Interim CEO, BBC News and Current Affairs, commented: "Carol's contribution to BBC News and BBC Weather has been exceptional. From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audiences’ lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism - always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook. She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC. We wish her all the best for the future."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.