❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Yes, I'm still watching reruns of The Office while the world is on fire - and this is why
When the headlines feel unbearable, is turning on a sitcom a cop-out or a way of keeping sane?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 7 March 2026 at 12:10 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad