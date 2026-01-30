❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Apple TV's Shrinking might be the last sadcom – here's why TV comedy is going through major changes
For years, the so-called 'sadcom' was taking up all the energy in the realm of TV comedy. Now, something's changed.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 30 January 2026 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad