The next big World of Warcraft expansion is releasing soon, and it’s very nearly time to face off against Xal’atath, the Harbringer and the Void in WoW Midnight.

This brand-new paid expansion to WoW brings plenty of new goodies, quests and new and reimagined zones to discover. Anyone who has pre-ordered Midnight has had access to the Housing early access since 2 December 2025.

Are you ready to return to the elven kingdom of Quel’Thalas? Azeroth’s future against the Voidstorm and Xal’atath depends on you.

Excited? Keep reading to find out when the World of Warcraft Midnight release date is and what you can expect from the expansion to Blizzard’s classic MMORPG.

World of Warcraft Midnight art. Activision/Blizzard

The World of Warcraft Midnight release date is 2 March 2026, Activision Blizzard has confirmed in a trailer.

Check out the WoW Midnight expansion release date trailer below to catch a glimpse of its story:

As this is an expansion to an MMORPG, however, there is also a World of Warcraft Midnight launch time you need to be aware of before you dive in.

The WoW Midnight launch time is 11pm on 2 March 2026 here in the UK. It goes live at 3PM PST/6PM EST in the US.

You still have a few days to pre-order WoW Midnight and doing so will unlock you various bonuses, including the Housing early access, Midnight Housing Decor, the Voidlight Surger flying mount, an enhanced level 80 character boost, transmogs, mounts, pets and more.

There are also three versions of the expansion: Base, Heroic, and Epic. It’s worth checking out the differences over on the official WoW website.

Pre-order the Epic Edition of World of Warcraft Midnight and you can play three days early!

World of Warcraft Midnight: What to expect

World of Warcraft Midnight. Activision/Blizzard

World of Warcraft Midnight is the latest major expansion to the classic MMORPG and the continuation of the Worldsoul Saga. In it, you’ll return to the elven kingdom of Quel’Thalas as Xal’atath’s invasion begins and the fight against the Voidstorm kicks off.

The expansion’s story will take you to four new and reimagined zones: Silvermoon City, Eversong Woods, Zul’Aman and Harander. You’ll also encounter the Voidstorm, which according to the official WoW website is "a distant, mysterious world shaped by the Void where predation reigns supreme."

Throughout your Midnight journey you’ll team up with new allies (including the new Haranir ally race) and come up against powerful new foes.

To help against these new foes, you will be able to raise your character to level 90 and learn new talents.

On top of all of that, expect new Delves to play through, eight new dungeons to conquer, and three new raids in Midnight season one. When World of Warcraft Midnight launches on 2 March, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into.

