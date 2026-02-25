❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Tomb Raider Catalyst: Release date speculation and latest news
Finally, some brand-new tombs to raid!
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 at 4:55 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad