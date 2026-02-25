After what has felt like forever, a brand-new Tomb Raider game has finally been revealed! We don’t yet know what the exact Tomb Raider Catalyst release date is but we’re already excited to find out more about Lara Croft’s latest adventure.

A lot has happened to Lara Croft since the last time we saw her in a new game. Not least the fact that Amazon now owns the game publishing rights.

Something of a soft reboot for the franchise that follows on from 2008’s Tomb Raider Underworld and takes Lara to Northern India, the new game even features a new Lara design and voice actor to boot.

Excited? Raid down into the page below to find out when we might be able to expect Tomb Raider Catalyst in stores and for the very latest on Lara Croft’s brand-new adventure.

The Tomb Raider Catalyst release date is sometime in 2027, the developer has confirmed.

Yep, that’s right, we have to wait a while to play through Lara’s latest globe-trotting adventure. Sigh.

Good thing that there’s a remake of the original Tomb Raider game on the way, eh? That’ll tide us over until 2027 at least.

Of course, we’ll update this page with the confirmed Tomb Raider Catalyst release date as and when it is confirmed.

Can I pre-order Tomb Raider Catalyst?

Tomb Raider Catalyst. Amazon Game Studios/Crystal Dynamics

You cannot currently pre-order Tomb Raider Catalyst.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the game isn’t due until sometime in 2027.

We’ll update this page with pre-order information when it becomes available.

Which consoles and platforms can play Tomb Raider Catalyst?

Tomb Raider Catalyst will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam), Crystal Dynamics has confirmed.

Unfortunately, there is no word on a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Fingers crossed this changes down the line and it’s ported to Nintendo’s shiny new hybrid console too.

Tomb Raider Catalyst gameplay and story details

Tomb Raider Catalyst is a brand-new Tomb Raider game that is set years after the events of Tomb Raider Underworld.

According to the game’s official website, in Catalyst, "Lara Croft embarks on a new adventure across Northern India."

It is "set in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them."

Lara, of course, has to race there ahead of other treasure hunters "and stop those who would use its power for their own gain". Continuing, it explains how she is forced to decide "who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future."

It all sounds very Tomb Raider.

Expect to dive into a world full of secrets to uncover, puzzles to complete, enemies to defeat and, of course, tombs to raid.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, expect plenty of detailed and vibrant visuals that should really make Catalyst’s vision of Northern India shine.

Finally, it has been confirmed that Alix Wilton Regan is the voice of Lara Croft in Catalyst (and in original game remake – Legacy of Atlantis). You may have heard her in the likes of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Mass Effect 3 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Is there a Tomb Raider Catalyst trailer?

Yes, there is a Tomb Raider Catalyst trailer! You can check out the game’s teaser trailer below, which, ahem, teases us with the game’s setting and story and gives us a look at Lara Croft in action:

