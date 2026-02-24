What’s that you see approaching in the fog? That’s right. It’s another brand-new Silent Hill game!

Ad

Revealed during a PlayStation State of Play, Konami has unveiled Silent Hill Townfall to the world, and of course you want to know more about this creepy new horror game following on from the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f.

Just as with f, Townfall is a brand-new standalone entry in the Silent Hill franchise, set in a new location.

This time around, we’re heading to an eerie Scottish island town covered in thick fog. Sounds spooky.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Silent Hill Townfall release date, where to pre-order, what platforms it’s on, and what to expect from the new first-person psychological horror.

Scroll to the end of the page for a trailer!

Silent Hill Townfall. Konami

The Silent Hill Townfall release date window is 2026, Konami has confirmed.

Unfortunately, a vague 2026 release window is all that has been revealed by publisher Konami as of writing.

If we had to speculate on a release month, we would guess it will be September, October or November 2026, based on previous entries in this franchise.

We’re sure more details will be revealed soon and we’ll update this page with detailed release date information once it has been officially revealed by Konami.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Can I pre-order Silent Hill Townfall?

Yes, you can pre-order Silent Hill Townfall ahead of its release date!

You’ll find pre-orders are open for the physical PS5 version of the game on websites such as GAME.

As of writing, there is no confirmed release date for Townfall so the 31 December 2026 date you see on GAME (and other websites) is merely a placeholder.

We’ll update this page with more information when it becomes available.

On PC, you can wishlist Silent Hill Townfall on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Which consoles and platforms can play Silent HIll Townfall?

Konami has confirmed that Silent Hill Townfall will be released on PS5 and PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam).

As of writing, the game has not been confirmed for Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch 2.

While there has been no official word on this being the case, the Silent Hill 2 remake was a timed exclusive for PS5 and it eventually launched on Xbox Series X/S around a year later. So there may be some hope for those without a PS5 that Townfall might follow a similar release pattern.

Silent Hill Townfall gameplay and story details

Silent Hill Townfall is a brand-new Silent Hill game set in the unsettling (fictional) Scottish island town of St. Amelia in 1996, a location based on the very real village of St Monans in Fife. This seemingly abandoned town beneath heavy fog is sure to be nice and friendly, right?

Well, it’ll be up to you – playing as Simon Ordell – to figure everything out and to "put things right".

Silent Hill Townfall. Konami

According to the game’s official site, Simon "wakes up at St. Amelia… All he has on him besides his clothes are an IV bag and a medical wristband with his name on it. He heads to the town with no leads but the voices from the CRTV he picked up along the way."

The CRTV is an item that will seemingly play an important role in Silent Hill Townfall's story and gameplay.

This small portable TV will receive signals that should help you uncover the mystery of St. Amelia.

Played entirely in first-person, Townfall is a self-contained entry into the series, meaning you won’t have to have played any of the other Silent Hill games to understand what’s going on.

You’ll evade enemies and fight against them with a limited set of tools and weapons, just as you’d expect in a Silent Hill game.

Is there a Silent Hill Townfall trailer?

Yes, there is a Silent Hill Townfall trailer! Check out the official reveal trailer for Townfall below to see the creepy-looking horror game, including its setting, main character, and gameplay in action:

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.