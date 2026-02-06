Like its predecessors, Nioh 3 is a fairly lengthy game, even among many of its Souls-like peers.

Ad

From taking down Yamagata Masakage in the early hours to the final stretches, you'll certainly get your money's worth.

Along the way, you'll come upon Spirit Veins, Bloodedge Demons and more as you fight to save Edo Castle.

But how many chapters are there in total? Here's the full list of Nioh 3 main missions, as well as how long it will take you to beat the game.

Full list of Nioh 3 chapters

Nioh 3 is split into seven chapters, each of which takes place in a different area. These chapters are:

1622 CE – Edo 1572 CE – Warring States 1190 CE – Heian 247 CE – Antiquity 1622 CE – Return to Edo 1864 CE – Bakumatsu 1622 CE – Final Battle of Edo

Chapters 2, 3 and 6 all take place in large, explorable open world areas, while the remaining chapters are more linear, story-focused chapters.

These more linear chapters take a lot less time to complete than the open world ones, as you won't be spending so much time trekking around.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Full list of Nioh 3 main missions

The seven Nioh 3 chapters detailed above are further split into 16 main missions. Here is the full list of Nioh 3 main missions by chapter:

1622 CE – Edo

Ceremony

1572 CE – Warring States

The Battle of Hitokoto Slope The Hamamatsu Incident The Battle of Futamata Castle The Battle of Mikatagahara The Battle of Saigagake

1190 CE – Heian

The Age of Clans Begins Heian Befouled A Cause Too Great

247 CE – Antiquity

Calamity's Seed Ill Omen

1622 CE – Return to Edo

To the Beginning

1864 CE – Bakamatsu

A New Era Those Left Behind Final Hope

1622 CE – Final Battle of Edo

What Makes a Shogun

Nioh 3 length and time to beat

An average playthrough of Nioh 3 will take around 50-60 hours to complete.

This assumes that, in addition to completing all of the story missions, you take a bit of time to engage in some side content too, which we imagine most players will do even if only to get the Amrita needed to level up.

More accomplished players, and those who are only concerned with rolling credits, can probably look to spend between 40-50 hours to beat the game, while completionists are probably looking more at the 70+ hour mark.

Once you roll credits for the first time, you'll unlock a new game plus mode called Shogun's Journey, giving you the chance to take your high-level weapons into a new playthrough with a higher difficulty.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.