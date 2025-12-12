After years of being stuck in Limbo and seven years since the last major new entry in the series, Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios have finally revealed what the future of Tomb Raider looks like at The Game Awards 2025 and it is an extremely exciting one.

The studios revealed two games last night: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, with British actress Alix Wilton Regan cast as Lara Croft in this new era of the franchise.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releases in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, marking the 30th anniversary of the franchise and is a modern reimagining of Lara Croft's original adventure from 1996. With modern graphics, updated game design, and a recreation in Unreal Engine 5, the game seems to act as a bridging point for this new era of the Tomb Raider franchise.

While Crystal Dynamics, who have long helmed the Tomb Raider series, are working on Legacy of Atlantis, development is being assisted by Flying Wild Hog, a Polish action game studio behind the likes of the Shadow Warrior series and Evil West.

While initially an odd fit, both studios are owned by Embracer after the company's acquisition spree earlier this decade.

In a press release Michał Szustak, CEO of Flying Wild Hog, spoke about the announcement of Legacy of Atlantis:

"Our partnership with Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios marks one of the most significant creative undertakings in our history...Bringing our passion and expertise into such an iconic IP is both an honor and a creative thrill. Crafting a modern reimagining of Lara’s original adventure is a responsibility we embrace with passion and absolute focus. With Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, we’re expanding the universe while staying loyal to what fans have always loved. We can’t wait for players around the world to experience the results of our hard work and dedication."

Onto the second game! Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the next mainline entry in the series, which has been in development at Crystal Dynamics since 2022. Set to launch in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Tomb Raider: Catalyst features a redesigned Lara Croft, a mix of the classic design and the more modern "survivor" Lara we saw in the recent trilogy.

The trailer is only a brief teaser, but Crystal Dynamics have confirmed that the game sends Lara to Northern India in the "wake of a mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened the mysterious forces that guard them."

Treasure hunters descend on the region and Lara races to discover the truth buried under the land and stop those who would use the secrets for their own nefarious reasons. "As the ancient world collides with the present, Lara must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future."

Alix Wilton Regan will play Lara Croft in both games, having previously teased to Radio Times Gaming that she had a been reveal coming soon. This must've been it!

Alix Wilton Regan has had several on-screen and voice acting roles throughout the years, appearing in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Cyberpunk 2077, Lies of P: Overture, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and more games, alongside animated shows like DOTA: Dragon's Blood and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

Speaking on the partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios, Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics said:

"Our collaboration with Amazon Game Studios has been truly transformative for these ambitious projects... Amazon’s partnership has provided the resources, expertise, and creative freedom necessary to realize our vision for both games without compromise. With Tom Raider: Catalyst, we're crafting our most expansive and innovative Tomb Raider adventure yet, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis allows us to revisit where it all began through a modern lens. This collaboration with Amazon has empowered us to create experiences that honor Lara's legacy while pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the franchise."

Both games were one of several major announcements at The Game Awards 2025, where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept most of the awards it was nominated for, including winning Game of the Year.

