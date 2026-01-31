❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Is Hytale worth playing? A lifelong Minecraft fan’s perspective
Minecraft and Zelda combined in this new sandbox RPG. But is it worth playing?
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Saturday, 31 January 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad