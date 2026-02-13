As well as a Greek Trilogy remake, Sony Santa Monica surprised us by shadow-dropping the new God of War: Sons of Sparta.

Keeping us busy while we wait for the next God of War game, the 2D prequel tells Kratos's origin story, something we haven't seen before in its own game in the series.

If you're curious about Sons of Sparta and want to know more, we're here to answer your FAQs on everything including price, platforms and what to expect.

God of War: Sons of Sparta is out now.

The game was a surprise release immediately following February 2026's PlayStation State of Play.

How much is the God of War: Sons of Sparta price?

God of War: Sons of Sparta costs £24.99.

For those of you in the US and Eurozone, that's $29.99 / €29.99 – not too shabby!

Which platforms is God of War: Sons of Sparta on? Is it on PC?

God of War: Sons of Sparta is currently available on PS5.

Unfortunately for PC and Xbox players, it is a PlayStation exclusive for the moment.

The game may come to other platforms like PC in the future, and we think it will, but right now the only way to play it is on PS5.

Is God of War: Sons of Sparta canon?

God of War: Sons of Sparta is canon.

This was confirmed by Sony Santa Monica in a blog post made on the official PlayStation Blog.

Where does God of War: Sons of Sparta fit in the timeline?

God of War: Sons of Sparta is now the first game in the God of War timeline.

It tells the story of Kratos's youth in Sparta, training at the Agoge with his brother Deimos.

It takes over from God of War: Ascension as the earliest set game in the series.

Which company made God of War: Sons of Sparta?

God of War: Sons of Sparta was co-developed by Sony Santa Monica and Mega Cat Studios.

Sony Santa Monica is the original developer behind the God of War series, having developed all of the games thus far.

Mega Cat Studios is a developer that specialises in retro titles, having rebooted series like Backyard Sports, and also developed Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit and Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit.

Who voices Kratos in God of War: Sons of Sparta?

Kratos is voiced by TC Carson in God of War: Sons of Sparta.

TC Carson makes a return to the series to voice young Kratos after providing the voice for the god in the original God of War games.

It is his first time in the role for 10 years after Christopher Judge took over as Kratos for the rebooted series.

