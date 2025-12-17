FIFA was a cornerstone of the childhood of millions around the world, but following a rights bust-up with EA and a rebrand to EA Sports FC, FIFA has been out of the gaming market since 2023.

That being said, rumours have never truly disappeared that FIFA had plans to re-enter the gaming market eventually, and it looks like those rumours have very suddenly come to fruition.

In a press release from Netflix, the company confirms that it has partnered with FIFA to launch a "newly reimagined FIFA football simulation game exclusively on Netflix Games".

The game has been developed by Delphi Interactive, and will be available to play on mobile for anyone with a Netflix subscription.

"The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms," explained Netflix president of games Alain Tascan.

"We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button."

This sentiment was echoed by FIFA president and now apparent ambassador for peace Gianni Infantino: "FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA's commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games.

"Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA."

While Delphi Interactive CEO Casper Daugaard has claimed that this will be "the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created," it is unclear exactly what format this game will take.

Players hoping that FIFA's return would herald a challenger to EA Sports FC's hegemony will no doubt be disappointed to hear FIFA's new title appears to be a mobile game to challenge EA Sports FC Mobile instead.

Whether this is the long-awaited FIFA return that has been rumoured for so long remains to be seen, but it's fair to say that players will be hoping that something more impressive is still cooking in the background.

