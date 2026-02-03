The Future Stars Academy has landed in FC 26, giving you the chance to upgrade the young talents of the world into FUT legends.

Unfortunately, while the upsides are pretty massive, the entire concept is a nightmare to understand.

So, if you're struggling to understand the Future Stars Academy, here's everything you need to know including the full player list and how to evolve players.

FC 26 Future Stars Academy: Full list of players

To be eligible for the Future Stars Academy, a player must be a U21 player born on or after 30th January 2004, with a max OVR of 84.

Helpfully, when you launch FUT after this update, you'll be given a free Future Stars Academy Pack containing the following players:

Alara Şehitler

Alfie Devine

Dehmaine Tabibou

Diogo Travassos

Jan Virgili

Jeremy Arévalo

Katie Reid

Lou Bogaert

Obed Vargas

Pietro Comuzzo

Will Lankshear

How does the Future Stars Academy work in FC 26: Evolving players explained

There are five stages to the Future Stars Academy Evo, and we'll take you through it step by step.

First, you need to apply the Future Stars Academy Contract Evo to any eligible player. This will unlock the ability to apply other Future Stars Academy Evos to them.

Next, choose a Future Stars Academy Debut positional Evo. Complete all the requirements for this, and you'll end up with a player with 86 OVR.

Now, apply the PlayStyles and Roles++ Evos that you want for your particular player, and again, complete any objectives.

Once that's done, you can apply the Future Stars Academy First XI Evo, upgrading your player to 88 OVR once all objectives are complete.

Last, but not least, apply and complete the Future Stars Club Legend Evo to raise your player to their peak of 90 OVR.

It should be noted that these different Evos are being released across the week, so if you're wondering where the next Evo is, it may not have released yet.

Here's the full Evo release schedule:

Academy Contract – 30th January

Debut (DEF/MID/ATK) – 30th January

PlayStyle/Roles++ – 30th January/1st February

First XI – Post-Debut

Club Legend – 6th February

If you were hoping to complete all of this on a second player, a second Future Stars Academy Contract Evo will be made available from 6 February, giving you the chance to go through this palaver all over again.

