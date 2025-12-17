'Tis the season – season 2 of Fallout, that is. But while Amazon's TV show may be dominating the headlines, a Christmas treat has come along for Fallout Shelter players, too.

Ad

Launched in 2015, the mobile title gave players the chance to build and manage their very own Vault, and longtime players have now been rewarded with what Bethesda has dubbed "the game's largest update since the addition of Quests back in 2016".

Fallout Shelter will now play host to Seasons. These are regular updates that introduce limited-time Vaults into the game, separate from players' own Vaults.

These Seasons will each have their own unique theme and offers players a series of challenges to complete, as well as a Battle Pass, both of which offer unique in-game rewards such as items, weapons and dwellers.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

For the very first Season, Bethesda is celebrating the launch of season 2 of the Fallout TV show with 'Viva New Vegas', a series of quests that task you with revitalising New Vegas and Novac.

As part of this, you'll also be visited by several characters from the show, including Lucy, Maximus and of course, The Ghoul, each of whom will set you their own specific challenges.

While the Battle Pass model may put some players off, Bethesda has confirmed that players will have access to both a Free and Paid track, meaning you won't have to spend a penny to enjoy each Season if you don't want to.

Furthermore, players will be able to retroactively purchase the Season Pass for any Season later down the line, meaning you won't have to worry about missing out on any content if you choose not to buy one during the Season itself.

The full Season Pass will include an array of pets, outfits, weapons and more, culminating in the biggest reward of them all: Legendary Dweller Mr. House.

Viva New Vegas is now available in Fallout Shelter on PC, iOS and Android.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.