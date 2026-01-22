With the promising new free-to-play title from Hypergryph out now, we’re here to answer your burning questions, such as “Does Arknights: Endfield have controller support?”, and we have a full list of compatible controllers to back us up!

And because we are champions of gamers worldwide, we also have an Arknights: Endfield codes page so you can get some extra freebies as you start your journey on Talos-II.

Sadly, we won’t know if the new and upcoming Steam Controller will work, as Valve’s funky trackpad-adorned gizmo does not have a confirmed release date.

But as for Arknights: Endfield and all things controller-related, read on!

Does Arknights: Endfield have controller support? Full list of compatible controllers

Yes, Arknights: Endfield has controller support.

As the game is coming to mobile and PS5, this isn’t that much of a surprise. Controller support for games on PC used to be a lot spottier, but these days, it’s rarer for a game to not have it.

But as for the certified supported controllers, check them out below:

PlayStation 4 DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller

PlayStation 5 Dualsense Edge wireless controller

Xbox wireless controller

Xbox Elite wireless controller

The Arknights: Endfield FAQ page stipulates that “using third-party controllers may result in some compatibility issues”, however, if the controller you have is anything halfway modern, you will probably be fine.

Most third-party controllers are modelled after PlayStation or Xbox controllers, and your PC can recognise them as such. Often, these controllers have software to help set them up, too, so if you are having trouble, you might be able to fix the issue there.

Failing that, you might need to stick with touch controls for now on mobile and keyboard and mouse if you're playing on PC.

