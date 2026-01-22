❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Does Arknights: Endfield have controller support? Full list of compatible controllers
Support your controller by not breaking it after your base is destroyed...
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Thursday, 22 January 2026 at 4:57 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad