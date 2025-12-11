Arc Raiders has a lot of quests to complete. Most of them are easy to follow, but the category of quests that has you follow vague clues are the hardest, with Marked For Death being one of the tougher quests in this category.

Here is what you can do to complete the quest in addition to some tips for following the clues in other missions.

Arc Raiders Marked For Death guide

To follow the clues in Marked For Death, you need to:

Visit the Su Durante Warehouses in the north of Buried City. It is just north of Marano Park.

Look for Tian Wen's cache on the outside of the warehouse, near the brown corrugated sheet metal wall.

From there, head west, into the small group of trees to find some metal which you can inspect. It's quite obvious in amongst the sand.

Once you interact with the metal, the quest will complete.

As mentioned, the vagueness of the quest makes it challenging to acutally complete, but in reality the steps are simple and straightforward.

When it comes to other 'Follow The Clues' questlines, it is worth looking closely at the map and the quest description as they can often hint as to where you need to go, especially for the quests on Spaceport and The Blue Gate.

There are still some vague descriptions, but it can be worth exploring a point of interest fully to ensure you aren't venturing off in the wrong direction. Most of the quests revolve around exploring the point of interest or building you are already in.

