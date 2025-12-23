If you're an Amazon Prime customer, your Christmas game night has just been saved from a sorry end, with a little bit of help from Snoop Dogg (nope, we're not joking).

Amazon Luna Game Night is a free perk for Prime members, and allows you to access a suite of simple little games on your TV.

And you don't even have to worry about people having controllers, because all of the gameplay is done via your phones.

Check out the video below and you'll see how it works!

On Amazon Luna Game Night, you can find quick-fire games like Draw and Guess (basically a digital version of Pictionary), Taboo, and Flappy Golf (think Flappy Bird, but multiplayer). There's Angry Birds stuff on there, too.

You'll also get some longer experiences like... *checks notes*... Snoop Dogg's Courtroom Chaos, where an AI construct of Snoop D-O-G-G will help you settle any disputes. Yep, it's very random, but if Snoop wanted to be involved, who are we to question him?

We went to a preview event for Amazon Luna Game Night, played a bunch of those games with total strangers, and had a really fun time. It would be even better with friends or family, where you already have in-jokes and backstory to play on.

Two things really stick in my memory from that preview event: one is Flappy Golf, which basically tasks you with flapping through a series of Flappy Bird-style levels as quick as you can (first one to the golf flag at the end wins).

This was really simple but it made for some chaotic fun. Everyone could pick up the controls and even if you did badly, you'd have a good laugh along the way.

The other game that stuck in my head was Snoop Dogg's Courtroom Chaos, which, as a mentioned earlier, is very random indeed.

For the purposes of the demo, we were encouraged to come up with a silly fake argument — one person in the room was accused of stealing someone else's dog — and see how Judge Snoop mediates it (apparently, Snoop has always wanted to be a judge).

It's clear that Snoop recorded a bunch of lines for this project, but the AI has license to take his words (and his iconic delivery) and respond to any situation however it wants.

This made for some really silly moments. For example, Judge Snoop clearly did not like one of the people in the group and would always accuse them of lying in court. This got plenty of laughs from the room.

The overall experience of this virtual courtroom made me think that this would be a fun way to settle any genuine arguments in a group setting. Snoop's word is final.

By the time we were ushered out of the demo living room, we were convinced that Amazon Luna Game Night would be a fun way to kill an hour. Say, for example, at the end of a board game night where nobody wants to go home yet, but equally no one wants to start another five hour campaign.

Short, easy games that anyone can pick up and play. All beamed straight onto your telly. It might not win any Game of the Year awards, but it serves a purpose and seems to do it pretty well.

So, if you're looking to fill an hour this Christmas, and if you're already a Prime member, check out Amazon Luna Game Night on your Smart TV or Fire Stick. Pop it on, don't overthink it, and have fun!

