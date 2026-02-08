Valentine’s week isn’t just about Cupid, roses and grand gestures – astrologically, it marks a meaningful turning point for everyone, whether you’re happily attached, newly dating, contentedly single or somewhere in between. This is a week that asks us to reflect on what love really means to us right now, not just who we’re sharing the sofa with.

On 10th February, Venus – the planet of love and pleasure – transits into gentle Pisces, softening our edges and heightening romance, nostalgia and heart-led choices. Feelings run deeper, intuition gets stronger, and we’re drawn to stories that mirror our inner world.

At the same time, Saturn moves into Aries, bringing a grounding influence that nudges us to think about commitment, boundaries and what love looks like when it’s built to last – on our own terms.

It’s the perfect week for a movie night that does more than entertain. Stories help us to make sense of the world, our lives and past experiences, so you can project your reality into the screen and compare and contrast it.

So whether you’re watching solo, with a date or a long-term partner, here’s the Valentine’s film that reflects your star sign — and where you’re emotionally headed.

Aries

Movie: Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video)

Saturn, the planet of commitment and duty, moves into your realm of risk-taking, ambitious Aries, this week, so you’re feeling super confident about demanding it ALL - excitement and substance. Relationships shouldn’t compromise thrills for tedium, in your book of rules. Mr & Mrs Smith mirrors this dynamic: passion, conflict, chemistry and the realisation that love works best when both people stand as equals. Long-lasting love affairs don’t have to be predictable or dull; the sparks can fly forever if you’re well matched.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr and Mrs Smith. Regency Entertainment (USA) Inc/Monarchy Enterprise/20th Century Fox

Taurus

Movie: The Notebook (Netflix)

Venus, your ruling planet, moves into Pisces, which makes you feel sentimental and nostalgic. The Notebook speaks to this mood with its themes of devotion, patience and love that deepens over decades. Melt into its mood and pace, and embrace the message of true love always finding a way through life’s mysteries and mishaps. Whether you’re single or attached, this film reminds you that real love is built slowly – and is worth waiting for.

Gemini

Movie: Love, Rosie (Netflix)

You’re known for your casual and light-hearted approach to romance, Gemini, but Saturn in Aries asks for honesty over avoidance. Turn and face into what’s really going on in your love life. Mull it over whilst you watch Love, Rosie, all about missed timing, unsent messages and the courage to finally say what matters. You can’t be cavalier about the people who matter so deeply to you. They need to hear what you have to say. Maybe this will spark you to give someone or something a second chance. Love is as complex as you are. Don’t stand back to wait and see... make a move and take a stand.

Cancer

Movie: P.S. I Love You (Prime Video)

Romantic Venus activates the tender, deep loving heart you keep well protected under your crab shell, Cancer, making this a deeply emotional Valentine’s period for you. P.S. I Love You explores how love endures through loss and change – and this is the kind of love you crave. You want a partner who can ride with you through all of life’s travails, because you know that is always what you’d do for someone you love. Although life is uncertain and unstable, you want a relationship that counters that hard truth. Remind yourself what real love looks like.

Leo

Movie: La La Land (Netflix)

You feel torn about your love life this week. Venus in Pisces heightens your romantic ideals and vision of love, while Saturn in Aries asks you to be totally honest about whether the fantasy is what you really want long-term. You are the ultimate performer of the zodiac and can get lost in your own stories at times (when reality is not as appealing). La La Land captures this dilemma beautifully – passion versus purpose, togetherness vs selfhood. It’s a Valentine’s watch that will inspire you to feel confident about taking a path uniquely right for YOU now, not an old version, not an outdated ideal.

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder and Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La La Land. Lionsgate

Virgo

Movie: Before Sunrise (Prime Video)

As Venus transits into your opposite sign of Pisces, you’re being asked to release your perfectionism and control around relationships. You crave certainty and “rightness” and sometimes this gets in the way of free-flowing connection. Before Sunrise is about love without guarantees, conversations without expectations, and meeting lovers where they're at versus wondering where it’s going. Loosen your self control and watch this classic movie, embrace its bohemian charm.

Libra

Movie: Call Me by Your Name (Netflix)

Ruled by Venus, you feel the shift of Venus moving into a new sign, Pisces. Everything is heightened and you can, as ever, see all sides to all situations – nothing is straightforward in matters of the heart. Call Me by Your Name reflects this vibration: love as a transformative experience rather than a tidy outcome. In this reflective mood, you will enjoy remembering that many relationships aren’t built to last forever, but are present to serve a role and trigger a change, before they fade away, and that’s OK too. Having experienced a mixture of both types makes you appreciate the beauty of both. There’s no one-size-fits-all in your relationship realm.

Scorpio

Movie: Blue Valentine (NOW)

You like your love stories to be true, raw and revealing. You analyse everything and everyone, and know that what lies beneath is rarely flowers and hearts wrapped in a bow. Venus in Pisces opens emotional floodgates, and Saturn asks you to confront truths you’d rather bury. Blue Valentine explores this in the context of relationships, weighing up the cost of commitment vs the rewards of true love. Nothing is straightforward when two hearts come together, and you enjoy untangling the alchemy of it all.

Sagittarius

Movie: Frankenstein (Netflix)

A stunning gothic fantasy underpinned by themes of unrequited or impossible love affairs fits the bill for both beautiful Venus in Pisces and raw, unfiltered Saturn in Aries. You are a natural philosopher more than a romancer and enjoy the twists and turns of unusual relationships and power dynamics, which Frankenstein is full of. Feast yourself on its beauty, its dark romance, and its themes of life, love and loss. If you were Dr Frankenstein, how would you have helped your monster discover and feel love? Don’t we all deserve that?

Capricorn

Movie: One Day (Netflix)

Saturn’s move makes you feel reflective and sparks inner questions about time, commitment and emotional investment. What (or who) is more deserving of your time and energy? What do you receive (or expect) back, and is that fair, balanced, and healthy? One Day explores how love unfolds across years rather than moments – a theme that resonates deeply with you because you build relationships to last. This is a reminder that being vulnerable doesn’t make your love weak; you don’t always have to be the strong one. Vulnerability is the currency of intimacy.

Jim Sturgess as Dexter and Anne Hathaway as Emma in One Day. FOCUS FEATURES

Aquarius

Movie: Her (Prime Video)

Soft, gentle Venus in Pisces tempers your typically intellectual and objective approach to love and relationships, which is met by Her. This movie explores intimacy, emotional connection and the unconventional ways we bond – and “unconventional” is your middle name, after all, so this should resonate. Saturn’s shift also prompts questions about taking responsibility and being present for what you’ve signed up for, and you have strong ethics about loyalty and steadfastness. This film validates your unique love language, even when connection feels risky.

Pisces

Movie: The Shape of Water (Disney+)

As Venus moves into Pisces, your sign, this week is fully your romantic moment. Deep, meaningful, poetic and imaginative expressions of love draw your mood and attention. The Shape of Water captures this with its story of an otherworldly connection and love that defies logic. Let yourself immerse in this strange, ethereal realm and believe in the power of love conquering all barriers and obstacles. You, of all people, know this to be true, and you will enjoy watching it play out on the silver screen.

Kerry Ward is a tarot columnist and author at www.tarotbella.etsy.com and @mytarotbella – her new oracle deck “Zodiac Love Match” makes the perfect relationship ally.

