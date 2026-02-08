❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The perfect Valentine's Day movie to watch this week based on your star sign – from The Notebook to One Day
Tarot and horoscope columnist and author Kerry Ward explains what Valentine's week has in store for you – and reveals the best movie for you to watch based on your star sign. Who's feeling sentimental and nostalgic? And who needs to learn to let go of their need for control?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 8 February 2026 at 9:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad