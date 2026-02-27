For her epic musical drama The Testament of Ann Lee, writer-director Mona Fastvold recruited Oscar-winning composer Daniel Blumberg to forge the soundtrack, after his acclaimed work on her previous films, The Brutalist and The World to Come.

The astonishing film itself traces the life of the Manchester-born Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the founding leader of the Shaker movement, a denomination of Christianity that prioritised celibacy, pacifism, community and equality, and whose worship was characterised by song and dance, which they believed was a medium to dispel sin and evil.

The earliest Shaker songs were composed in the 1780s, and included very few actual words until the 1800s, when the Shakers added text and wrote hymns and anthems.

Blumberg drew a large amount of inspiration from such Shakers hymns, of which there are thousands, and enlisted the likes of avant-garde improvisational singers Phil Minton, Maggie Nicols and Shelley Hirsch to help bring the 33 tracks to their final form. The soundtrack also features the vocals of Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie and other cast members.

Speaking of the soundtrack's formation, lead actress Seyfried explained: "I think [Daniel Blumberg] wanted to create some original music within the movie. At first, I think everybody’s a bit intimidated by that, because we were using real Shaker hymns that were written back from the 18th century on, and they’re beautiful, but they’re very simple.

"And he needed to create a world around it, and the world needed to flow in and out of these scenes, and it needed to feel cohesive and musical, but not too musical. It needed to feel organic."

Thomasin McKenzie and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee. Searchlight

The Testament of Ann Lee performed by Daniel Blumberg and Thomasin McKenzie Manchester Hero Prayer One Walk to Infirmary Infirmary Walk to Wardleys Wardleys (feat Maggie Nicols) Worship performed by Daniel Blumberg and The Testament of Ann Lee cast Sex Celeste Beautiful Treasures performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried Search for Ann I Never Did Believe performed by Daniel Blumberg, Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Scott Handy and Matthew Beard Hunger and Thirst performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried Ship Lower Deck Today Today performed by Daniel Blumberg, Viola Prettejohn and Jamie Bogyo Storm All is Summer performed by Daniel Blumberg, Amanda Seyfried and The Testament of Ann Lee cast Magical Boat Ride John’s Running Song performed by Daniel Blumberg, David Cale and Lewis Pullman Whores Niskayuna The Eclipse Bow Down O Zion performed by Daniel Blumberg and Lewis Pullman Building and Growing William Walking I Love Mother (Pretty Mother’s Home) performed by Daniel Blumberg and The Testament of Ann Lee cast Arrest Stone Prison performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried Shattuck Down to the Deep performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried Beautiful Treasures Funeral performed by Daniel Blumberg and The Testament of Ann Lee cast Clothed by the Sun performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried

Who composed The Testament of Ann Lee soundtrack?

Oscar winning musician, artist and songwriter Daniel Blumberg penned the full soundtrack.

Prior to working on The Testament of Ann Lee, Blumberg also composed the score for the 2024 film The Brutalist, for which he won the BAFTA Award for best original music and the Oscar for best original score.

How to listen to The Testament of Ann Lee soundtrack

The full soundtrack is available to stream on all the regular platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube, and Apple Music.

The Testament of Ann Lee is now available to watch in UK cinemas.

