For her epic musical drama The Testament of Ann Lee, writer-director Mona Fastvold recruited Oscar-winning composer Daniel Blumberg to forge the soundtrack, after his acclaimed work on her previous films, The Brutalist and The World to Come.

Ad

The astonishing film itself traces the life of the Manchester-born Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the founding leader of the Shaker movement, a denomination of Christianity that prioritised celibacy, pacifism, community and equality, and whose worship was characterised by song and dance, which they believed was a medium to dispel sin and evil.

The earliest Shaker songs were composed in the 1780s, and included very few actual words until the 1800s, when the Shakers added text and wrote hymns and anthems.

Blumberg drew a large amount of inspiration from such Shakers hymns, of which there are thousands, and enlisted the likes of avant-garde improvisational singers Phil Minton, Maggie Nicols and Shelley Hirsch to help bring the 33 tracks to their final form. The soundtrack also features the vocals of Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie and other cast members.

Speaking of the soundtrack's formation, lead actress Seyfried explained: "I think [Daniel Blumberg] wanted to create some original music within the movie. At first, I think everybody’s a bit intimidated by that, because we were using real Shaker hymns that were written back from the 18th century on, and they’re beautiful, but they’re very simple.

"And he needed to create a world around it, and the world needed to flow in and out of these scenes, and it needed to feel cohesive and musical, but not too musical. It needed to feel organic."

Read on for the full soundtrack of The Testament of Ann Lee.

The Testament of Ann Lee soundtrack: Full list of songs in Amanda Seyfried-starring historical musical

Below, you can find the full soundtrack of The Testament of Ann Lee, with all songs composed by Daniel Blumberg.

Thomasin McKenzie and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee, looking at something off camera.
Thomasin McKenzie and Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee. Searchlight
  1. The Testament of Ann Lee performed by Daniel Blumberg and Thomasin McKenzie
  2. Manchester
  3. Hero Prayer One
  4. Walk to Infirmary
  5. Infirmary
  6. Walk to Wardleys
  7. Wardleys (feat Maggie Nicols)
  8. Worship performed by Daniel Blumberg and The Testament of Ann Lee cast
  9. Sex Celeste
  10. Beautiful Treasures performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried
  11. Search for Ann
  12. I Never Did Believe performed by Daniel Blumberg, Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Scott Handy and Matthew Beard
  13. Hunger and Thirst performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried
  14. Ship
  15. Lower Deck
  16. Today Today performed by Daniel Blumberg, Viola Prettejohn and Jamie Bogyo
  17. Storm
  18. All is Summer performed by Daniel Blumberg, Amanda Seyfried and The Testament of Ann Lee cast
  19. Magical Boat Ride
  20. John’s Running Song performed by Daniel Blumberg, David Cale and Lewis Pullman
  21. Whores
  22. Niskayuna
  23. The Eclipse
  24. Bow Down O Zion performed by Daniel Blumberg and Lewis Pullman
  25. Building and Growing
  26. William Walking
  27. I Love Mother (Pretty Mother’s Home) performed by Daniel Blumberg and The Testament of Ann Lee cast
  28. Arrest
  29. Stone Prison performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried
  30. Shattuck
  31. Down to the Deep performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried
  32. Beautiful Treasures Funeral performed by Daniel Blumberg and The Testament of Ann Lee cast
  33. Clothed by the Sun performed by Daniel Blumberg and Amanda Seyfried

Who composed The Testament of Ann Lee soundtrack?

Oscar winning musician, artist and songwriter Daniel Blumberg penned the full soundtrack.

Prior to working on The Testament of Ann Lee, Blumberg also composed the score for the 2024 film The Brutalist, for which he won the BAFTA Award for best original music and the Oscar for best original score.

How to listen to The Testament of Ann Lee soundtrack

The full soundtrack is available to stream on all the regular platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube, and Apple Music.

Want to see this content?

To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

The Testament of Ann Lee is now available to watch in UK cinemas.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Chezelle BinghamSub-Editor

Chezelle Bingham is a Sub-Editor for Radio Times. She previously worked on Disney magazines as a Writer, for 6 pre-school and primary titles. Alongside her prior work in writing, she possesses a BA in English Literature and Language.

Ad
Ad
5 Weeks for £2 Offer

Subscribe for £2 and save 94%

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad