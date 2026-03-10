Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have confirmed a Hollywood and music A-lister in the iconic role of Yoshi for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Ad

The green dinosaur Yoshi (who made his video game debut in 1990's Super Mario World) is one of several characters that will debut in this second movie, having not shown up in the previous film, with Bowser Jnr (Benny Safdie) and Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson) also making their first appearances here.

Rumours also insist that Wario could be set to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but we haven't had an official confirmation for that yet (which hasn't stopped people fan-casting Danny DeVito in the role!).

So, which iconic actor is taking on the role of Yoshi? That would be none other than Donald Glover, with the actor officially announced by Illumination as the voice of Yoshi in the film.

Donald Glover. Getty

Glover has had an enviable on-screen career to date. Fans of the sitcom Community will remember his six seasons as Troy, while sci-fi fans will know him as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Glover also produced and starred in FX's Atlanta and Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith, and he has a music career under the name Childish Gambino.

Voicing Yoshi is an interesting addition to this impressive CV, and he's in pretty good company in the movie's star-studded cast.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Returning cast members from 2023's Super Mario Bros Movie include Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser.

Matthew Fogel is writing the script, with Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic sharing directorial duties, with that entire trio returning to those roles from the original film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is inspired by the 2010 game Super Mario Galaxy, and the movie will release in UK cinemas on 1 April 2026, so you've still got time to check out the game if you haven't already had the pleasure!

Read more:

The Super Mario Bros Movie review: A step backwards for video game movies?

Changing the game: How gaming became a multi-billion industry bigger than film and TV

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Riddle. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Riddle may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Riddle and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.