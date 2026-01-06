In the last couple of years Dan Trachtenberg has pretty much given a masterclass in how to relaunch and revitalise a film franchise.

The writer/director – who had previously helmed 10 Cloverfield Lane – made his first foray into the world of Predator with his brilliantly realised prequel Prey back in 2022, and last year followed it up with not one but two new entries in the series.

First up came Predator: Killer of Killers, a straight-to-streaming animated triptych that saw a member of the famous alien species hunting Earth in three distinct time periods, but the headline-grabber was Predator: Badlands, which arrived in cinemas in November.

The film – which starred Elle Fanning – was the first in the series to really flip everything on its head, making the Predator the protagonist of the story for the first time.

It followed an outcast member of the species named Dek (played in motion-capture by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) after he is sent to a deadly planet and forms an unlikely bond with a synthetic human (Fanning) as they each try to navigate the dangerous territory.

As with Prey, the film opened to mostly positive reviews – while it also set up an intriguing crossover with the Alien franchise in the future, almost two decades after the last time the two properties merged on screen.

If you missed the film during it's theatrical run, or perhaps are simply keen to give it another watch, you might be wondering when it's available to watch at home. Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Predator: Badlands – is it streaming?

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek in Predator: Badlands 20th Century Studios

Yes, Predator: Badlands is now available to stream at home. As of Tuesday 6th January, the film has been released to rent and buy digitally on a range of Premium Video on Demand platforms including Prime Video, Sky Store and Apple TV – with the price sitting at £15.99 for rental and £19.99 for purchase.

Those who decide to spend the money will also unlock a number of special bonus features, including the chance to see some deleted scenes that were cut from the finished film, a number of behind the scenes featurettes that go into detail on how it was made, and exclusive audio commentary from Trachtenber and other key creative personnel.

When is Predator: Badlands coming to Disney Plus?

Of course given that the film was released by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, Predator: Badlands will eventually join all the rest of the films from the franchise on Disney Plus.

As yet, there's no official information for when the film arrives on the platform, but we can make a pretty good educated guess based on Disney's regular release strategy for 20th Century Studios films – with the gap between theatrical and streaming release normally sitting at around 3 months.

With that in mind, we can probably expect the film to arrive on Disney Plus in February – so if you're a subscriber to the streamer you might want to hold off on purchasing the film digitally unless you're desperate to watch it in the next month or so.

We'll update this page when we get more concrete information of an exact release date.

Predator: Badlands trailer

If you're still unsure whether to watch the film, why not check out the trailer below. It gives a pretty good impression of the action-adventure vibe of the film, which is a little more family friendly than previous fare in the franchise.

