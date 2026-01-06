❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to watch Predator: Badlands – is it streaming?
The latest film in the long-running franchise – which starred Elle Fanning – was released in UK cinemas last November.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 6 January 2026 at 10:57 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad