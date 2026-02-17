Here at RT Towers, we're very much in step with the zeitgeist this week. Horror, once seen as niche, now feels like a barometer of where cinema is heading.

With awards recognition, box-office success and young film-makers reshaping the genre, it's bucking the wider trend. The film Baftas on Sunday feature a strong showing from the horror stable, and we look at who might win and why there are so many nominations.

I'll admit it's not the sort of film I gravitate towards. I'm still waiting for a remake of Ill Met by Moonlight (one for the teenagers there), but RT's film team make a persuasive case.

At its best, horror isn't just jump scares, but allegory: social anxiety, political tension and family trauma refracted through a dark sense. Yes, I sometimes have to watch through my fingers, but there's often more (usually very unsettling) beneath the surface.

We've had fun with the horror theme elsewhere, too. Our cover star Phil Wang gamely donned the guise of his favourite horror character while discussing joining Great British Menu.

We also have lively interviews with Australian actress Rose Byrne, Rafe Spall, wildlife film-maker Gordon Buchanan and bestselling author Marian Keyes. So apologies to those of a nervous disposition. This is, quite literally, a horror show of an issue.

Phil Wang photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Simon Webb; Prosthetics by Holly Davies and Bryony Blake; Stylist: Maureen Vivian

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Gordon Buchanan is one of our most respected wildlife film-makers, but nature once gave him an escape from a challenging childhood.

As an adaptation of two of her novels comes to BBC One, Irish writer Marian Keyes reveals why she has kicked against the patriarchy for years - and hates "chick lit".

Who clobbered George Grundy on the head with a wine bottle - and why? The main players of The Archers reveal their thoughts on the soap's sensational storyline.

