Phil Wang transforms into the legendary horror icon Nosferatu - and reveals his top horror pics
RT’s vampiric cover star, comedian Phil Wang, explains his new-found love of horror movies, as he gets his fangs into judging Great British Menu.
Published: Monday, 16 February 2026 at 5:00 pm
