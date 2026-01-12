❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
People We Meet on Vacation soundtrack: All the songs in the new Netflix film
Tom Blyth and Emily Bader star in the romance based on Emily Henry's novel of the same name – here are the tracks that feature in the film.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 12 January 2026 at 5:32 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad