Netflix's latest romance film People We Meet on Vacation has already shot to the top of the streamer's top 10 list – with fans watching the adaptation of Emily Henry's novel in their droves since its addition to the library last Friday (9th January).

The film stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as Alex and Poppy – two best friends with different outlooks on life who spend one week of their summer holidays together every year, despite living far apart.

Over the course of the film, they come to realise that they are the perfect match, with their courtship soundtracked by a number of popular songs, new and old.

One major song that appears is Taylor Swift's August, from her 2020 album Folklore, with writer Henry (who also serves as an executive producer on the film), explaining in an interview with Tudum that "there was a lot of debate early on as to which Taylor Swift song we should pursue".

She added: "I remember [director] Brett [Haley] telling me it needed to be August, and it hadn’t actually occurred to me how perfect that was."

Intrigued to hear which other songs appear? Read on for the full People We Meet on Vacation soundtrack.

People We Meet On Vacation soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs featured in the film below:

Nanã performed by Polo & Pan

performed by Polo & Pan Who Says performed by Dopamoon feat Batuk

performed by Dopamoon feat Batuk Forever Your Girl performed by Paula Abdul

performed by Paula Abdul That’s How I Got to Memphis performed by Tom T Hall

performed by Tom T Hall Ani Kuni performed by Polo & Pan

performed by Polo & Pan Hang with Me performed by Robyn

performed by Robyn On the Lips performed by Frankie Cosmos

performed by Frankie Cosmos It All Feels Right performed by Washed Out

performed by Washed Out Nantucket Island performed by Willie Wright

performed by Willie Wright Genesis performed by Grimes

performed by Grimes Bambro Koyo Ganda performed by Bonobo feat Innov Gnawa

performed by Bonobo feat Innov Gnawa Esperar Pra Ver performed by Evinha

I Don’t Know What I Can Save You From performed by Kings of Convenience

performed by Kings of Convenience I Feel Like Funkin’ It Up (Extended Mix) performed by Rebirth Brass Band

performed by Rebirth Brass Band Hello Hello Hello (Polo & Pan Remix) performed by Remi Wolf

performed by Remi Wolf Take What’s Given performed by BADBADNOTGOOD feat Reggie

performed by BADBADNOTGOOD feat Reggie august performed by Taylor Swift

performed by Taylor Swift Cool About It performed by boygenius

performed by boygenius L-O-V-E (Italian Version) performed by Nat King Cole

performed by Nat King Cole Bella Roma performed by Bruno Martino

performed by Bruno Martino Plage isolée (soleil levant) performed by Polo & Pan

performed by Polo & Pan When I Get My Hands on You performed by The New Basement Tapes

performed by The New Basement Tapes Stumblin' In performed by CYRIL

performed by CYRIL X’s performed by Cigarettes After Sex

performed by Cigarettes After Sex Higher Ground (Reprise) performed by ODESZA (feat Naomi Wild)

