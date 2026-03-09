❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Jonathan Ross reveals his predictions for the 2026 Oscars including best actor pick because of "very showy performance"
The presenter offers his Oscar tips and reveals the perils of second screening.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad