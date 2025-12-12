After his cameo in 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, fans of Benoit Blanc's adventures have been hoping for more of Hugh Grant's character.

Introduced in 2019's Knives Out, Benoit Blanc is a southern US detective played by Daniel Craig. However, the first film didn't reveal much at all about Blanc's personal life.

By the time the film's sequel, Glass Onion, arrived, audiences were given more of an insight into what Blanc does in his spare time - and writer/director Rian Johnson made use of some absolutely phenomenal cameos. In one scene, Blanc plays Among Us online with Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury, for example.

But the key appearance was when, after much speculation about Blanc's personal situation, it was revealed in Glass Onion that Blanc has a husband – Phillip, played by Hugh Grant. Fans immediately felt that this situation worked for Blanc, so have been hoping that Grant will also appear in this year's Benoit Blanc mystery, Wake Up Dead Man.

Read on to find out if he does...

Is Hugh Grant in Wake Up Dead Man?

Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. John Wilson/Netflix

No, there is no appearance from Grant in the movie – not even a cameo.

With an already star-studded cast including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, and Jeffrey Wright – to name but a few – it would maybe have been too much to ask for Wake Up Dead Man to have a return of Phillip as well.

However, all is not necessarily lost - while nothing is set in stone yet, there may be another Knives Out film on its way. Given the favourable response to Phillip, it would seem unlikely that Johnson doesn't want to bring him back at all.

Whatever happens in the future, Phillip certainly doesn't appear in Wake Up Dead Man - but Benoit Blanc has got yet another signature look, and you can read our review of the brilliant new film here.

