Harry Styles fans, assemble: the singer is set to take to the stage to perform his highly-anticipated new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Styles will perform his fourth studio album on 6 March – the day the new album debuts – at Co-op live in Manchester.

And for fans who were not able to get a ticket to the show, Netflix will be releasing the full concert – Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester – at a later date.

An official trailer was recently released for the concert film, with the 30-second clip showing Styles rehearsing, before telling viewers: “Let me go to work.” Watch for yourself below:

The new album will be the singer’s first since 2022 when he released Harry’s House, which went on to win album of the year at the 2023 Grammys.

So, when will the concert film be released on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester in the UK

The concert will debut globally two days after the live performance on 8 March 2026 on Netflix. It will be released in its entirety.

Read on for more information about timings.

What time does Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester come out on Netflix?

UK audiences will be able to watch the performance on Netflix from 7pm, while in America viewers will be able to access it at 12pm Pacific Time.

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester setlist

Styles is yet to confirm the setlist for the show, but the tracklist from Styles' new album is as follows:

Aperture

American Girls

Ready, Steady, Go!

Are You Listening Yet?

Taste Back

The Waiting Game

Season 2 Weight Loss

Coming Up Roses

Pop

Dance No More

Paint by Numbers

Carla's Song

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester will be available to watch in the UK on Netflix at 7pm on 8 March 2026.

