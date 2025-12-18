Performers working in film and TV have voted Yes by a landslide 99 per cent in an Equity ballot, saying that they will refuse to be digitally scanned on set in order to secure artificial intelligence protections.

Ad

The ballot, which saw a turnout of 75 per cent of eligible voters, was indicative, meaning it is not binding and does not legally cover Equity members to take industrial action. Instead, it was designed to show the strength of feeling among performers who want to protect their AI rights.

It comes as Equity is in negotiations over the agreements it holds with Pact, the trade body representing the majority of film and TV production companies in the UK. These negotiations are to set minimum standards for pay, terms and conditions for performers working in the sector.

Equity has said it will now write to Pact demanding that they come back to the negotiating table with a better deal on AI, or else Equity will hold a statutory ballot for industrial action.

Equity. Equity

The result of the ballot was announced by General Secretary Paul W Fleming at 1pm on Thursday 18th December, at Equity’s headquarters in Covent Garden.

Fleming said in response to the vote: “Artificial intelligence is a generation-defining challenge. And for the first time in a generation, Equity's film and TV members have shown that they are willing to take industrial action.

"90 per cent of TV and film is made on these agreements. Over three quarters of artists working on them are union members. This shows that the workforce is willing to significantly disrupt production unless they are respected, and decades of erosion in terms and conditions begins to be reversed.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

"The US streamers and PACT need to step away from the brink, and respect this show of strength. We need adequate AI protections which build on, not merely replicate, those agreed after the SAG-AFTRA strike in the USA over two years ago.

"The union believes this can be resolved through negotiation, but 18 months of talks have led us to this stalemate. With fresh AI proposals, significant movement on royalties, and a package of modern terms and conditions, PACT and allied producers can turn this around. The ball is in their court when we return to the table in January."

As Fleming notes, this come after entertainment industry strikes were held in the US in 2023, which in large part related to AI protections.

It also comes after recent backlash to announcements surrounding Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated 'actor' created by AI studio Particle6.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.