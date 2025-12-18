Kendal Calling is back for another year in 2026 with another astonishing line-up of pop, rock and indie acts.

The Cumbria festival now spans four days at Lowther Deer Park, complete with activities, comedy tents, kids' zones and so much more.

This year, headliners include Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and The Kooks, alongside a few more yet-to-be-announced performances.

Also joining them on the line-up are Scissor Sisters, The Libertines, The Vaccines, DOVES, Gabrielle, The Lathums and The Coral.

90% of Kendal Calling tickets have already gone on sale, but there is a final sale going live today. Here's what you need to know.

When and where is Kendal Calling 2026?

Kendal Calling is running from 30th July to 2nd August 2026 at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Cumbria.

Since starting up in 2006, the event has grown from a two-day, 900 capacity event in 2006 to a 40,000 capacity 4-day music festival with some huge acts announced.

What is the Kendal Calling 2026 line-up?

The line-up for Kendal Calling has now been announced – although there are still a few surprised acts yet to be confirmed.

The headliners include Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and The Kooks, plus performances from The Libertines, Scissor Sisters, The Vaccines, Groove Armada, Gabrielle and more.

How to get Kendal Calling 2026 tickets today

Final tickets for Kendal Calling go on sale at 10am on Thursday 18th December. Over 90% of tickets for the festival have already been sold so this really is your last chance to get yourself a spot.

This is for full weekend tickets, Thursday add-on tickets, transfers and premium stays.

