With a following of 133k a piece on Instagram and TikTok, former EastEnders star Danny Hatchard is the first to urge caution with social media.

Since leaving Albert Square in 2020, the actor has amassed a huge online presence, mainly with his men's fashion content. However, in his own words: "I try to use social media as opposed to it using me."

This February, Hatchard is taking this message to the stage, as he stars in the UK premiere of Top Gs Like Me, an original play focusing on the impact of the algorithm on young minds – in particular, young men.

Much like smash-hit drama Adolescence, the show "is about how the internet and how these kinds of male figures can influence young minds and cause a lot of confusion, particularly in really vulnerable points in their life, and particularly young men who are lacking father figures".

By "male figures", Hatchard is referring to online profiles like Andrew Tate. In the play, Hatchard's character Hugo Bang is very much inspired by the influencer, describing Hugo as "nefarious, somewhat charming and easily looked up to".

He added: "Hugo is basically replacing male role models, and creating a [air quotes] 'safe space' and we come to realise later on, actually, it's not. The thing is with people like Andrew Tate who have a humongous social media, they're marketing geniuses.

"They're out there mainly for themselves and there isn't any real duty of care for young vulnerable people."

The EastEnders star said he didn't blame young people for being susceptible to the pull of figures like this, stating "We have to remember that we are the first people in history to experience this. This has never ever happened before, but we're not really doing anything to save minds, and not just young minds, actually, adults who are struggling and looking for direction.

"We're always being told, buy this, sell that, you're useless, this is what you need to do in order to be a better person, if you're not rich by the time you're 18, then what are you doing? You need to retire by the time you're 40. You know, it's so toxic and it puts way too much pressure on these poor young kids out there."

As part of the show's efforts to reach younger minds, the Royal & Derngate is holding several schools-only performances. Hatchard said he will come away happy if just a couple of kids feel a positive impact from the show.

And in order to keep their attention, he added, the only way is through humour. While the drama Adolescence was a heavy watch, Top Gs Like Me is a far more satirical take on the debate.

"Hugo is a representation of the anarchic nature of the internet and just how it doesn't really matter what someone says, if they say it with enough conviction. So to beat that, you laugh at it.

"You've got to laugh at how bloody ridiculous this all is because if we just bludgeon the audience with raw, thrilling depth of just how bad the internet can be, then they disengage within minutes. So we want people to have a positive experience as it's a hopeful play really."

When and where can I see Danny Hatchard on stage?

Top Gs Like Me is playing at Northampton's Royal & Derngate Theatre from 23 February to 7 March 2026. Tickets can be found at the official Royal & Derngate website.

