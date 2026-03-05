Best-selling “romantasy” author Sarah J Maas has announced the release dates for the next two new novels in her A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

Maas’ series, which was first published in 2015 and consists of five books, follows 19-year-old huntress Feyre Archeron, who is taken prisoner into the mystical faerie lands of Prythian.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday evening (4th March), Maas revealed that the sixth and seventh novels in the series are set to hit shelves on 27 October 2026 and 12 January 2027, while also revealing that a third is in the pipeline.

She clarified that this will be one story split into four parts across the three books.

“The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big — really, really, really big,” she explained. “By the time I got to the end of part one, it was like 400 pages long.”

She went on to explain that book six will be part one, book seven part two and three, while book eight will make up part four.

“Part one was this huge, huge thing and then I realised it was going to be a book told in four parts. Then I wrote part two and part three and those were really f***ing long," she said.

She continued: “Part four has yet to be written because right now I’m trying to just get part one [out]… It’s basically going to be three physical volumes, but it’s one thing all together. It’s meant to be read in one long story, but it’s not a trilogy.”

Sarah J Maas. NBC/ Getty Images

Writing on Instagram after appearing on the Podcast, Maas said: "I wish I had the words to express how grateful I am - truly, deeply, overwhelmingly grateful - to be able to share this news with you. In just a few short months, ACOTAR 6 & 7 will be yours!!!

"I know how long you've waited. I know how much these characters mean to you. And I also know these stories deserve more than speed and deadlines. They deserve my best self. They deserve the right moment."

She continued: "When the moment came, what I thought would be one book... very quickly became something else. The story just kept expanding, and I couldn't wait to share a single part of it any longer!!"

Maas is also the author of the Throne of Glass and Crescent City series. She has sold more than 75 million books worldwide.

