How to buy tickets to Queen and Adam Lambert

Here's everything you need to know if you want to see Queen and Adam Lambert this summer

Queen and Adam Lambert have extended their European tour to include Glasgow and Dublin.

The rock giants will play Glasgow Green on July 6 and Marley Park on July 8. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 March at 9am.

Last month tickets went on sale for three concerts in London, at the O2 Arena and Wembley.

They will also be playing concerts in Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg and Milan in June, with concerts in Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands expected to be announced.

Queen and Adam Lambert only finished their recent 25-date UK and Europe tour in December.

“The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we’ve ever mounted. There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed!”, guitarist Brian May said of the tour.

“So, while we’re still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought… ‘YES !! One more around the block!’ It’s live, it’s dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it’s still fun!”

Flamboyant American singer Adam Lambert fills the shoes of Queen’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. “I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city,” he said. “I can’t wait for us to get back there again in the spring!”

July 1, 2018 – Wembley, London

July 2, 2018 – O2 Arena, London

July 4, 2018 – O2, Arena, London

NEW DATE: July 6, 2018 – Glasgow Green, Glasgow – tickets on sale on 9 March at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk

NEW DATE: July 8, ,2018 – Marley Park, Dublin – tickets on sale on 9 March at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk