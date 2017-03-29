Visually spectacular, if a little CGI-heavy, the new sci-fi offering from The Fifth Element director Luc Besson is shaping up to be a fun ride through an exotic landscape of colourful aliens and strange new worlds with a pair of engaging young leads at its centre.

But enough of the potted review, based on just 2 minutes 20 seconds of footage, here's the new trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, so you can make up your own mind...

The film follows Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne), two special operatives working for the universal government who are sent on a mission to Alpha, an intergalactic city populated by diverse species with incredible technologies. Clive Owen stars as their commander, with Rihanna, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and sci-fi legend Rutger Hauer also among the cast.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is due in cinemas on 14th August