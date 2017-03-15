Miranda Hart has trotted out on Twitter to support a team of Red Nose Day fundraisers and their 'Gallopathon'.

The Official Miranda Hart Gallopers Association has designated today 'National Galloping Day', inspired by the Miranda and Call the Midwife star and her antics.

"In honour of our hearty chum Miranda Hart we want to create the Ultimate Gallopathon Team," the gallopers explain on their fundraising page.

"Our goal is to get the entire nation galloping. Wednesday 15th March is National Galloping Day. So swap your walk for a gallop for the day or join us on Chelmsford City Racecourse on Saturday 18th March for our Gallopathon. It will be such fun!"

You can find out more and donate by click-clopping this link. The good news is there have already been some gallopers entering the field...

@mermhart @rednoseday should I share @Team_Honk galloping again to help people see how to do it? A galloping tutorial #nationalgallopingday pic.twitter.com/VNZ2SURzh1 — Penny Carr (@BeingMrsC) March 15, 2017

But will it take a gallop from Miranda herself to get the nation moving?