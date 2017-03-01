Who needs superheroes when you’ve got Brad Pitt to fight a war for you?

That’s the question you’ll be asking when you’ve watched the first trailer for War Machine.

Pitt stars as a leading army figure in the upcoming Netflix film, which is set to follow in the ranks of Martin Freeman and Tina Fey’s Whiskey Tango Foxtrot by putting a satirical spin on military operations.

The film focuses on the war in Afghanistan, which Pitt’s “rock star general” is determined to win.

He’s joined by a supporting cast that includes That 70s Show’s Topher Grace, Tilda Swinton, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy and now probably unrecognisable 80’s teen icon Anthony Michael Hall.

Oh, and if you look really closely at the trailer you’ll spot British actor and Bafta Rising Star recipient Will Poulter in a helmet, too.

War Machine will be available to stream on Netflix from May 26th