The first trailer for the much-anticipated fourth series of Line of Duty is here, and it looks like AC-12 have another devious adversary to contend with – Thandie Newton’s DCI Roz Huntley.

In the brief trailer (which you can see below) we finally meet Huntley in action, after the handling of a career-defining case called Operation Trapdoor is called into question and AC-12 begin snapping at her heels.

However, Newton’s detective and mother-of-two is reportedly the team’s “most devious opponent yet” so don’t be surprised to find out she has just as many tricks up her sleeve as the previous series antagonists played by Keeley Hawes, Lennie James and Daniel Mays.

The new series will also see Line of Duty move from BBC Two to BBC One, after the last run of episodes became the channel’s highest-rated drama with a consolidated series rating of 5.1 million viewers.

Alongside Newton the series will star Lee Ingleby, Jason Watkins, Maya Sondhi and Royce Pierreson, joining regulars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Line of Duty will air on BBC1 later this year