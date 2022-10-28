The BBC One show is bringing its Halloween special back this week, and as revealed in the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances , fans can expect a few terrifying tangos, chilling Charlestons and a scary salsa.

It's time to pick your pumpkins and set out some sweets – Halloween is nearly upon us, which means it's about to get spooky over on Strictly Come Dancing .

As always, RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright are on hand to break down the upcoming performances in this week's episode of Strictly Between Us – a companion web series to the ballroom competition.

In part one – the Footloose Forecast – Lauren and Minnie reveal what they're looking forward to the most from the spooky special, including Ellie Taylor's Couple's Choice and Ellie Simmonds's take on Velma in her Scooby Doo-themed Foxtrot.

Meanwhile, part two is all about the Tango Tops and the Ballroom Bottoms, with the likes of Will Mellor, James Bye and Kym Marsh being thrown into the mix.

As for part three – Foxtrotting into the Future – the journalists want justice from the judges for Molly Rainford and a bit more confidence for fan-favourite Tony Adams.

Last weekend saw both Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with their respective quickstep and Charleston during the BBC centenary special, but Tony Adams found himself at the bottom once again after failing to wow the judges with his Grandstand-themed Cha Cha.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, it was Jayde Adams who became the latest person to leave the competition after losing in the dance-off to Molly Rainford.

Now just 11 contestants remain in the competition, but who will be getting a scary send-off on Sunday night?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 29th October at 6:50pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.