The awards will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on Sunday 14th May 2023, with the ceremony being televised on BBC One from 7pm.

The BAFTA TV Awards are upon us, with famous faces from across the entertainment industry set to descend upon the Royal Festival Hall for this year's ceremony.

We already know who one award will go to, with Goodness Gracious Me's Meera Syal set to receive this year's Fellowship, an honour which has previously been bestowed upon the likes of Sir Billy Connolly, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir David Attenborough.

However, in the other categories it is all to play for, with This is Going to Hurt, The Responder, The Crown, The English, Slow Horses and Bad Sisters amongst the shows nominated in the most categories.

Meanwhile, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Big Boys, Somewhere Boy and Top Boy all also got four nominations each - but who will win big on the night?

To mark the occasion, a group of famous faces took part in a photoshoot for the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, with the big names featured including documentarian Louis Theroux and Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

There was also Taskmaster's Munya Chawawa, Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel, Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Simmonds, comedian Joe Lycett and The White Lotus's Will Sharpe.

You can check out the full gallery of images right here now.

Showing item 1 of 7 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

On Sunday, TV fans will also get to find out who has won the Memorable Moment award, which has been voted for by the public - will it be Paddington meeting the Queen, Nick and Charlie's first kiss in Heartstopper, or one of the other nominated moments?

Ahead of hosting the Awards Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan sat down with RadioTimes.com to talk all things BAFTA - and Ranganathan opened up about his "embarrassing" interaction with Idris Elba at a previous year's ceremony.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises airs on Sunday 14th May from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.