What’s new on Netflix in August 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

During the coronavirus pandemic Netflix has been something of a saviour for households around the country – and with the continued delays to releases of major blockbusters the reliance for new films and TV shows on the streaming platform looks likely to continue for some time yet.

Advertisement

And while there will surely come a point where Netflix struggles to find new material to release given the ongoing disruption to production on new shows, that point has not come yet – there are several exciting new releases coming to the service in the next month.

August sees the return of the cult favourite series Lucifer for the first part of its fifth season, while hit original reality TV show Selling Sunset is back for a third run after a hugely successful second outing earlier this year.

There are also several new documentaries, including one that focuses on the career and controversial legacy of former France international striker Nicolas Anelka, and another about a man who spent his life trying to find aliens.

On the movie front there is no doubting the headline news – Netflix is adding another big-budget blockbuster to its ranks, this time an action film called Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s July releases, we have the schedule.

Read on for our pick of the August list.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Saturday 1st August

Don’t Tell the Bride season 1 Series in which grooms take sole charge of organising their weddings

Extreme Cake Makers season 1 Documentary series following elite bakers and sugar-craft specialists

Extreme Chocolate Makers season 1 Chocolatiers from around the UK design and make amazing chocolate on commission

The Fall All three series of the hit crime drama starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are coming on Netflix

Friday Night Dinner season 5 The fifth – and second most recent – series of the popular sitcom has been added

The Governor Nigerian political series gets its debut a month after originally planned

Meet the Parents season 1 Reality game show hosted by Alex Zane

Nagi-Asu: a Lull in the Sea season 1 The first series of the coming-of-age anime series about five friends who have looked after Manaka since they were children

The Next Step season 6 Drama series following young dancers at the Next Step Dance Studio

Operation Ouch! Doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken hosts the CBBC medical series for children

Super Monsters: the New Class Animated kids show about a group of preschool kids, whose parents are the world’s most famous monsters

Toradora! season 1 Slice-of-life anime series

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

American History X (1998)

American Pie Presents Band Camp (2008)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breaking Dawn Part One (2011)

Breaking Dawn Part Two (2012)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Bulletproof (1996)

The Call (2013)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

Deep Impact (1998)

Duplicity (2009)

Eclipse (2010)

Flipped (2010)

George A Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)

Gringo (2018)

The Guys (2002)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

The Imitation Game (2014)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

jackass presents: Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Jackass 3.5 (2011)

jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jesus Christ Superstar (2000)

The Judge (2014)

The Mask (1994)

New Moon (2009)

The Nightingale (2018)

Open Season (2006)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rise of the Legend (2018)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

The Saint (1997)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Tammy (2014)

Twilight (2008)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Sunday 2nd August

Connected New documentary series in which science journalist Latif Nasser investigates the ways in which we are connected to each other, the world and the universe

Monday 3rd August

Immigration Nation Limited series taking a look at US immigration

Malibu Rescue: the Next Wave Family comedy in which Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in – the International Beachmaster Competition

The Peanut Butter Falcon Film starring Shia LaBeouf about a man who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp Animated kids’ special

Tuesday 4th August

Mystery Lab Felipe Castanhari explores science, history, mysteries and marvels, and uncovers amazing facts

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning New stand-up special from the comedian and Saturday Night Live writer

Wednesday 5th August

Anelka: Misunderstood Documentary about the career and controversial legacy of the former France international striker

Wenger, Henry, Drogba, Petit, Pogba and – *of course* – Nicolas Anelka, talking about Nicolas Anelka? Oui. Très bon. Anelka: Misunderstood arrives on Netflix on 5 August. pic.twitter.com/dg1xXIbBbT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 22, 2020

World’s Most Wanted season 1 New documentary series profiling criminals who have evaded capture

Thursday 6th August

Danger Close: the Battle of Long Tan Australian war movie about the eponymous battle that took place during the Vietnam War

Nasha Natasha Documentary about Natalia Oreiro, a Uruguayan singer and actress

The Rain season 3 The third and final season of the Danish post-apocalyptic series

The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 The fourth run of the popular anime, which has a different studio behind it than previously

Friday 7th August

Action Point Comedy film starring Johnny Knoxville as the owner of an amusement park with dangerous rides and no safety measures

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run German film sequel to a hit TV series of the same name

High Seas season 3 The third run of the Spanish period mystery drama about unexplained deaths on a luxurious ship in 1940

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space The Magic School Bus children blast into orbit — and onto the International Space Station

Nailed It! Mexico season 2 The return of the baking competition from the Latin American country

The New Legends of Monkey season 2 Second run of the Australian/New Zealand series based on the ’70s Japanese production Monkey

Selling Sunset season 3 Third season of the hit reality series about estate agents selling glamorous houses in the Hollywood Hills

Superfly 2018 reboot of the ’70s film of the same name

Tiny Creatures season 1 Nature series in which little animals embark on big adventures across the US

Upgrade Horror film based around a technophobe who suffers paralysis and loses his wife during an attack

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia The last series of the popular animated series, focusing on “modern” wizards who find themselves thrust into the world of Camelot

Work It Original comedy film about a brilliant but clumsy high school senior vows to get into her late father’s alma mater by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions

Saturday 8th August

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan The journalist and broadcaster interviews some of the most dangerous convicts in America (ITV series)

Tuesday 11th August

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids Stand-up special from the former Saturday Night Live star

Wednesday 12th August

Green Leaf season 5 Fifth outing for the drama series about the Greenleaf family, which runs the sprawling Memphis megachurch Calvary Fellowship World Ministries

Friday 14th August

Dirty John season 2 Second instalment of the true crime anthology series that explores the theme of love gone wrong

Fe@rless Animated family comedy movie about a teen gamer forced into becoming a babysitter

The Great Heist (El Robo Del Siglo) season 1 Series based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank

Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun Feature-length special from the popular CBeebies series

Project Power Original blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt about a world where it is possible to take a pill that gives the user them super powers for five minutes

3% season 4 Fourth outing for the futuristic thriller series in which the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, and people get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor

Saturday 15th August

Jackass: the Movie (2002) Johnny Knoxville heads a crew of stuntmen, skateboarders and all-around lunatics as they prank, embarrass and torture each other in the name of fun

Ojo’s in d’House season 1 The popular Nigerian sitcom arrives on Netflix

Rita season 5 Fifth run for the Danish comedy drama

Takki season 1 Saudi Arabian drama about the monarchy and strict Wahabbism of the country

Monday 17th August

Glitch Techs season 2 Second run for the Nickelodeon series in which two teens who work at a video game store also hunt video game monsters

Wednesday 19th August

High Score Science and nature documentary limited series

Thursday 20th August

Great Pretender season 1 Japanese anime comedy crime caper

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens Documentary film about John Shepherd, a man who spent more than three decades attempting to get in touch with aliens

Friday 21st August

Alien TV season 1 Goofy kids’ comedy

Lucifer season 5A Hugely popular series about the eponymous demon who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and run a club

Rust Valley Restorers season 3 Return of the Canadian documentary series in which retro cars are revamped, in search of a profit

The Sleepover Comedy film in which two siblings learn their overprotective mom is a highly trained former thief abducted for one last job – and only they can save her

Tuesday 25th August

Trinkets season 2 Second series of the teen drama about a grieving teenager who finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school

Wednesday 26th August

Rising Phoenix Documenting the origins of the Paralympic Games

Thursday 27th August

Aggretusko season 3 Third outing for the Japanese anime musical comedy

Friday 28th August

Cobra Kai The first two seasons of the martial arts series

Unknown Origins Spanish language sci-fi film about two cops who team up with comic book nerds to hunt down a killer

Advertisement

Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide