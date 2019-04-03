Netflix April 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

This April on Netflix sees the arrival of two of the streaming site’s most hotly anticipated shows: David Attenborough’s Our Planet and the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

It’s set to be a month with a lot of other new exciting content to feast your eyes on, from Kevin Hart’s new comedy special and Swedish drama Quicksand, to Brie Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store and culinary show Street Food.

And there are plenty of classic movies to get hyped about, too, including Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Cruel Intentions.

Find out about all the best releases on Netflix in April below.

Monday 1st April

Cruel Intentions This 1999 classic sees Reese Witherspoon’s Annette unwittingly become entangled in a wager of sexual conquest between Ryan Phillippe’s Sebastian and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn

Click Adam Sandler stars as a family man who has a remote control that allows him to fast forward through unpleasant or boring parts of his life, in this surprisingly moving fantasy comedy

Tuesday 2nd April

Gladiator Iconic film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe as a slave who rises through the ranks of the gladiatorial arena to avenge the murders of his family and his emperor

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible The comedian’s first original Netflix stand-up special touches upon friendships, family, travel – and a year of irresponsible behaviour

Wednesday 3rd April

Doctor Foster season 2 Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel are back for five more punchy episodes of toxic vengefulness and unwise parenting in this hit BBC drama

Friday 5th April

Our Planet The David Attenborough-narrated series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth was filmed over four years in 50 different countries. It will explore habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and the deepest depths of the oceans to the diverse jungles of South America

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 Kiernan Shipka returns to play the young witch in a new series which promises to be “a bit more magical – and a lot sexier”

Quicksand A Swedish crime drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name, which tells the story of a student on trial for murder after a tragedy at a prep school in Stockholm

Unicorn Store Brie Larson’s directorial debut stars Larson and her fellow Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson, and centres around a woman who moves back in with her parents and is invited to a shop that will “test her ideas of what it really means to grow up”

Monday 8th April

War Dogs Dark comedy about arms dealing released in 2016 and starring Jonah Hill, Bradley Cooper and Miles Teller

Wednesday 10th April

You vs Wild Netflix’s next stage in interactive TV following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Gear Grylls leads an adventure series where you get to decide how to keep him safe. Good luck in the wilderness…

Thursday 11th April