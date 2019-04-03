Netflix April 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month
David Attenborough's new series Our Planet arrives this month, as well as season two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
This April on Netflix sees the arrival of two of the streaming site’s most hotly anticipated shows: David Attenborough’s Our Planet and the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
And there are plenty of classic movies to get hyped about, too, including Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Cruel Intentions.
Find out about all the best releases on Netflix in April below.
Monday 1st April
Cruel Intentions This 1999 classic sees Reese Witherspoon’s Annette unwittingly become entangled in a wager of sexual conquest between Ryan Phillippe’s Sebastian and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn
Click Adam Sandler stars as a family man who has a remote control that allows him to fast forward through unpleasant or boring parts of his life, in this surprisingly moving fantasy comedy
Tuesday 2nd April
Gladiator Iconic film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe as a slave who rises through the ranks of the gladiatorial arena to avenge the murders of his family and his emperor
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible The comedian’s first original Netflix stand-up special touches upon friendships, family, travel – and a year of irresponsible behaviour
Wednesday 3rd April
Doctor Foster season 2 Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel are back for five more punchy episodes of toxic vengefulness and unwise parenting in this hit BBC drama
Friday 5th April
Our Planet The David Attenborough-narrated series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth was filmed over four years in 50 different countries. It will explore habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and the deepest depths of the oceans to the diverse jungles of South America
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 Kiernan Shipka returns to play the young witch in a new series which promises to be “a bit more magical – and a lot sexier”
Quicksand A Swedish crime drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name, which tells the story of a student on trial for murder after a tragedy at a prep school in Stockholm
Unicorn Store Brie Larson’s directorial debut stars Larson and her fellow Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson, and centres around a woman who moves back in with her parents and is invited to a shop that will “test her ideas of what it really means to grow up”
Monday 8th April
War Dogs Dark comedy about arms dealing released in 2016 and starring Jonah Hill, Bradley Cooper and Miles Teller
Wednesday 10th April
You vs Wild Netflix’s next stage in interactive TV following Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Gear Grylls leads an adventure series where you get to decide how to keep him safe. Good luck in the wilderness…
Thursday 11th April
Black Summer A prequel to the Syfy show Z Nation starring Jaime King as a mother who is separated from her daughter during the zombie apocalypse
Friday 12th April
Special A gay man with mild cerebral palsy reinvents himself as an accident victim and goes after the life he’s always wanted
The Perfect Date To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo stars in this teen movie about a high-schooler who creates a dating app that lets him act as a stand-in boyfriend
Monday 15th April
No Good Nick Stranger Things’ Sean Astin and original Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart lead this fun family comedy
The Fugitive 1993 thriller starring Harrison Ford as a doctor wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife, and Tommy Lee Jones as the man tasked with tracking him down when he escapes custody
Tuesday 16th April
Jurassic Park Trilogy This package includes the original Jurassic Park movie from 1993, as well as 1997’s The Lost World and 2011’s Jurassic Park III
Wednesday 17th April
Bridget Jones: the Edge of Reason This 2004 rom-com is the second film in the trilogy starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant
This is 40 2012 American comedy starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as a middle-aged married couple as they each turn 40, struggling to juggle their jobs with family life
American Gangster Based on the criminal career of Frank Lucas, a gangster from North Carolina, this 2007 movie boasts a starry cast made up of Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cuba Gooding Jr
The Incredible Hulk Edward Norton plays Bruce Banner a.k.a the Hulk in this 2008 Marvel classic
Thursday 18th April
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales The fifth instalment of the fantasy series from 2017 sees Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally and Geoffrey Rush reprise their roles as Jack Sparrow, Joshamee Gibbs and Hector Barbossa
Friday 19th April
Someone Great Gina Rodriguez plays an aspiring music journalist who, fresh from a break-up, goes on a big New York City adventure with her best pals Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow)
Saturday 20th April
Grass is Greener A documentary in which experts delve into the complicated history of jazz, hip-hop, and racist marijuana legislation
Monday 22nd April
Adrift Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley stars in this emotional rollercoaster of a movie from 2018, chronicling the real-life tale of a couple stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after a hurricane
Wednesday 24th April
Bonding A New York City student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay best friend from high school to be her assistant in this dark comedy from Barry star Rightor Doyle
Thursday 25th April
Baywatch 2017 action comedy based on the classic series of the same name starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron
Friday 26th April
The Protector season 2 The Istanbul-set fantasy series starring Çagatay Ulusoy returns for a second run
Street Food From the creators of Chef’s Table, this first series travels across Asia, from the hawker stalls of Singapore to the food carts of India
Tuesday 30th April
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward In his second Netflix original comedy special, Jeselnik’s jokes are set to be as pitch-black as ever