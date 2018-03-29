Netflix April 2018 new releases: the best movies and TV shows streaming this month
Two big dramas arrive - the reboot of Lost in Space and The Alienist - alongside hotly anticipated original films Come Sunday and 6 Balloons and a new series of Chef's Table
April brings another big month of Netflix releases with original movies and TV shows joining a back catalogue full of Easter treats and bank holiday binges.
There’s a couple of huge dramas arriving in the form of the Lost In Space reboot with Toby Stephens and period crime caper The Alienist, starring Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl as a team investigating a series of child murders in New York in the late 1800s.
On top of this, there’s two intriguing indie dramas: Come Sunday, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as real-life ostracised preacher Carlton Pearson, and 6 Balloons, a drama starring The Disaster Artist’s Dave Franco as a relapsed heroin addict.
There are a few classics arriving this month, too, led by Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, The Blues Brothers and Judd Apatow’s Knocked Up.
Here is everything coming to Netflix UK in April 2018.
Sunday 1st April
Jaws Not just a film about a shark. Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic arrives on Netflix for your viewing pleasure
Doom Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes on the 1990s computer game franchise
The Blues Brothers Musical comedy from Saturday Night Live veterans John Belushi and Dan Akroyd
Mad Men season 7 Don Draper (Jon Hamm) looks to piece his life back together in the final series of Matthew Weiner’s prestige drama
Paul Simon Pegg and Nick Frost come across a loudmouth alien (voiced by Seth Rogen)
Public Enemies Gangster drama set in depression-era USA, starring Johnny Depp and Christian Bale
Knocked Up Judd Apatow’s debut romcom
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 The Portokalos family are back for another wedding
The Little Rascals Alfalfa and co hit the silver screen
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World Steve Carrell and Keira Knightley are an unlikely pair who wind up together as the human race faces imminent extinction
Hanna Saoirse Ronan’s breakout role as a sixteen-year-old assassin
Friday 6th April
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay Z The rapper, mogul and Mr Beyoncé talks business and rhymes
Fastest Car: season 1 Is this Netflix’s answer to Amazon’s The Grand Tour? The new motoring series sees three souped-up “sleeper” cars go head-to-head with one of the world’s most sought-after supercars
6 Balloons Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson stars as Katie, a woman who discovers her brother (Dave Franco), a recovering heroin addict, has relapsed
Ram Dass, Going Home Documentary short about the spiritual icon
Tuesday 10th April
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast The British comic brings his latest stand-up tour to Netflix
Delivery Man Vince Vaughan stars as a frequent sperm donor who discovers he has hundreds of children
Thursday 12th April
Pickpockets A trio of aspiring thieves learn how to pickpocket
Friday 13th April
Lost in Space: season 1 The Robinson family head to space in this revival of the 1960s series of the same name
Come Sunday Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as real-life evangelist Carlton Pearson, who was labelled a heretic for preaching that there is no hell
Chef’s Table: Pastry The mesmerising food docuseries hones in on dessert
Sunday 15th April
Monty Python collection The Life of Brian, The Meaning of Live, Flying Circus and more arrive on Netflix
Thursday 19th April
The Alienist: season 1 A creepy period crime drama set in New York in the late 19th century. Stars Daniel Bruhl and Dakota Fanning
Alice Through the Looking Glass Sequel to Tim Burton’s live action Alice in Wonderland film
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Tina Fey stars as a journalist reporting from wartime Afghanistan
Friday 20th April
Dope: season 2 Docuseries about the war on drugs
Dude Coming of age comedy about teenagers negotiating life changes during the final two weeks of high school
Mercury 13 Documentary profiling women who were tested in 1961 for spaceflight, but had their dreams dashed when only men were chosen to become astronauts.
Saturday 21st April
The Letdown: season 1 Aussie drama following a young mother navigating life with a newborn baby
Tuesday 24th April
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up The former King of Queens star returns to the stage after a long absence
Thursday 26th April
Happy!: season 1 Dark comedy series about a boozy hit man who thinks he’s losing his marbles when a cartoon unicorn only he can see urges him to rescue a girl kidnapped by Santa
Friday 27th April
The Week Of Chris Rock and Adam Sandler star as the parents of a soon-to-be married couple
Candy Jar An introverted high school girl from a working-class background falls in love with her wealthy debate team nemesis
Bobby Kennedy for President Docuseries examining the continuing influence of JFK’s brother, who was murdered in 1968