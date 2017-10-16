Accessibility Links

Mel Giedroyc joins the Children in Need presenting team

Mel Giedroyc joins the Children in Need presenting team

Former Bake Off presenter joins Graham Norton, Tess Daly and the gang for November’s fundraiser

Mel Giedroyc will be joining Graham Norton, Tess Daly, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes in presenting BBC Children in Need’s 2017 Appeal show on BBC1 next month.

This year’s fundraising marathon will take place on Friday November 17 as the BBC gathers its forces to help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Giedroyc, who with Sue Perkins famously refused to go with the “dough” when Bake Off moved to Channel 4, said: “Tess. Ade. Graham. Rochelle. Marvin. The Power Rangers of the presenting world. I feel honoured to be joining their ranks and bagsy wear the blue all-in-one body stocking slash helmet combo.”

Presenting the show for a second time, Graham Norton said of the charity: “BBC Children in Need helps so many children and young people up and down the country.  Presenting the show is a lovely thing to be a part of; it’s a celebration of the best of people.”

Tess Daly added: “I love presenting the live show, I love the adrenaline rush of it. The Great British public dig deep for BBC Children in Need as it’s a charity close to people’s hearts, raising vital money for children in the UK.”

Details on the performances, sketches and content will emerge in the coming weeks.

