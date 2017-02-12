It's time for another glitzy evening of film, fun and fancy dresses, because the 70th British Academy Film Awards are here! Join us from 3.30pm as we follow all the red-carpet action, awkward political pontificating and shocking wins, live from the Royal Albert Hall.

Spoiler alert: La La Land may win something.

16.39: Expect several opinion pieces over the next few days saying that this is why Brexit/Trump won.

16.36: Here's where you can watch them dance about live, if you're so inclined:

16.35: The red carpet has begun....with a bunch of gold-suited people on unicycles swivelling around while a woman in white waves her arms. I'm not sure whether it's related to anything – did the cast of the Lion King have a free moment? – but it's certainly....visual.

16.32: The Outstanding debut is harder to call – a personal pick would be the guys from Notes on Blindness – but the EE Rising star award, voted for the public, seems most likely to go to young Brit Spider-Man Tom Holland. Star Wars' John Boyega won last year, after all, so you'd think the star of another super-popular blockbuster would get the big votes behind him once again.

16.28: The first, Outstanding British film, might be where I, Daniel Blake picks up an award, rather than the more competitive main Best Film category. While any of the other nominees – Denial, American Honey, Fantastic Beasts, Under the Shadow and Notes on Blindness – could potentially still snap it out from under director Ken Loach's nose, I, Daniel Blake has a lot of goodwill behind it tonight so a win here seems likely.

16.27: While we wait, here's a quick look at the three Bafta categories that you don't see at the Oscars. Categories below...

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

I, Daniel Blake

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

16.20: Update: I'm now hearing that the stars will properly start arriving at about half past. At the moment in the press room, the screens are showing a glitzy shot of some loose power cables on the floor.

16.11: See, you learn all sorts backstage - I never knew they stored the Baftas in the Phantom Zone!!?!

I am Baftacus. No, I am Baftacus. I am Baftacus … etc #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/RajpXSHnyb — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 12, 2017

16.05: Only 10 minutes or so til the stars start to pound the scarlet carpet! We hope everyone remembered the dress code.

16.03: Another fun thing to look out for tonight – plenty of speeches about this fella.

Yep, in recent months the award cycle has been dominated by stars calling out US President Donald Trump for his divisive policies, and we're sure tonight will be no exception.

HOWEVER, it's likely that the BBC (who are broadcasting tonight's ceremony) will have to cut down some of the overly-long Trump tirades, as their commitment to impartiality means they can't show too much political favour - even when it comes to a foreign dignitary.

Still, luckily for you we'll be keeping an eye out for the more political speeches, so you'll be able to read them even if you don't have them beamed directly to your tellybox. We aim to serve.

15.56: If you are wondering who the nominees are this year, you can check out the full list here.

Differences to the Oscar noms include more love for Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals, a Best Actress nomination for Amy Adams (for Arrival) and, as noted before, a good showing for I, Daniel Blake. ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN!!!!....though La La Land will probably still win everything.

15.48pm: Anyway, enough of that "slight cultural commentary" - here's some GLAMOUR for you as RadioTimes.com's Sarah Doran gives you a tour of the 2017 EE Baftas red carpet. Don't we spoil you?

15.45pm: Of course, the frontrunner at tonight's ceremony is movie musical La La Land, which has waltzed off with a truckload of awards and Oscar nominations over the past few months.

HOWEVER, all the Oscar buzz doesn't mean it'll necessarily do quite as well tonight – it's bound to pick up a few gongs, but the shortlist is a bit different at the Baftas to the Oscars, and Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake might have the home advantage in the coveted Best Film award.

Then again, La La Land might still win everything. Who doesn't love a musical?

15.30pm: Hello hello, and welcome to RadioTimes.com's coverage of the 2017 film Baftas! My name's Huw and I'll be your guide to all of tonight's cinematic chicanery as the great and the good (or at least the very famous) descend on London to pick up slightly sad-looking golden faces.

The slebs will start arriving on the red carpet in around 45 minutes, at 4.15pm, where they'll be greeted by our very own Sarah Doran, before heading into the Royal Albert Hall for the ceremony to begin at around 6.45pm.

Yes, that's right, a whole 2 and a quarter hours before the awards are broadcast on BBC1 at 9.00pm in an edited format – so stick with us to hear about all the winners (and funny bits they cut out) first. After all, who wants to be the LOSER who had to wait two hours to see someone pick up a super-cool sound editing award? Not you, I'll bet.