EA FC 24 Mobile release date: UK launch time nears as downtime announced
When can we start managing on the go?
The full launch of EA FC 24 is almost upon us, and, even though plenty are playing already through early access, we can't wait for the complete release on the 29th September, 2023.
In the days leading to the release, the EA FC 24 Mobile will launch in what must be a bid to up the hype even more. Even if you're already playing via the Ultimate Edition, there's nothing quite like having a kick about on your phone. So when exactly is the new mobile game dropping, and what does this mean for the old FIFA Mobile?
We'll share all we know about EA FC Mobile down below.
When is EA FC 24 Mobile release date?
According to the official page on X (formerly known as Twitter), EA Sports FC Mobile launches on the 26th September, 2023. Check out the tweet below!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When does the downtime begin for EA FC 24 Mobile?
In another tweet, the official page informed us that "extended maintenance" would begin. This is in preparation for the new mobile app.
We take this to mean that the old FIFA Mobile app will go down for a short period while the team works on the new and rebranded EA FC 24 Mobile. As to how long it'll be down, we can't say, but the maintenance begins on the 26th September, 2023.
Have a look at the tweet and judge for yourself:
What is the UK launch time for EA FC 24 Mobile?
The release time of EA FC 24 Mobile looks to be 08:00 BST on the 26th September, 2023.
If anything changes between now and then, we'll let you know right here!
Read more on EA FC 24:
- EA FC 24 ratings: Best players - the best players in the game
- EA FC 24 Web App & Companion App - use the Transfer Market on the go!
- EA FC 24 Heroes and Icons - classic players as superheroes
- EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements - can your PC play it?
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team - what's changed?
- EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs
- EA FC 24 on Switch - could be a big upgrade
- EA FC 24 Squad Builder - top tips to build your Ultimate Team squad
- EA FC 24 Messi rating - what's Messi rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Bellingham rating - what's Bellingham rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Spurs ratings - here are the best Tottenham players this year
- EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings - here are the best Arsenal players this year
- EA FC 24 Manchester United ratings - the best Man Utd players this year
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.