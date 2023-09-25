We'll share all we know about EA FC Mobile down below.

According to the official page on X (formerly known as Twitter), EA Sports FC Mobile launches on the 26th September, 2023. Check out the tweet below!

When does the downtime begin for EA FC 24 Mobile?

In another tweet, the official page informed us that "extended maintenance" would begin. This is in preparation for the new mobile app.

We take this to mean that the old FIFA Mobile app will go down for a short period while the team works on the new and rebranded EA FC 24 Mobile. As to how long it'll be down, we can't say, but the maintenance begins on the 26th September, 2023.

Have a look at the tweet and judge for yourself:

What is the UK launch time for EA FC 24 Mobile?

The release time of EA FC 24 Mobile looks to be 08:00 BST on the 26th September, 2023.

If anything changes between now and then, we'll let you know right here!

